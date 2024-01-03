Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BYD Was Impressive In Q4 2023 But Work Remains

Jan. 03, 2024 10:51 AM ETBYD Company Limited (BYDDY) Stock4 Comments
Eric Sprague profile picture
Eric Sprague
4.44K Followers

Summary

  • BYD outsold Tesla in battery electric vehicle sales in 4Q23, but their vehicles are at a lower price point and have smaller batteries.
  • BYD sold a total of 1,574,822 BEVs in 2023, surpassing all other automakers except Tesla.
  • BYD still needs to prove its ability to sell a large number of vehicles outside of China.
BYD Act 3

Emirhan Karamuk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Per my November 2nd article, BYD’s (OTCPK:BYDDY) growth continues. BYD sold more battery electric vehicles (“BEVs”) than anyone in 4Q23. However, their vehicles are at a lower price point than Tesla vehicles and many of BYD’s models skew towards smaller batteries

This article was written by

Eric Sprague profile picture
Eric Sprague
4.44K Followers
I'm an individual investor heavily influenced by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Munger's 1994 USC Business School Speech is something I think about a lot: ### Over the long term, it's hard for a stock to earn a much better return than the business which underlies it earns. If the business earns 6% on capital over 40 years and you hold it for that 40 years, you're not going to make much different than a 6% return—even if you originally buy it at a huge discount. Conversely, if a business earns 18% on capital over 20 or 30 years, even if you pay an expensive looking price, you'll end up with a fine result. ... Another very simple effect I very seldom see discussed either by investment managers or anybody else is the effect of taxes. If you're going to buy something which compounds for 30 years at 15% per annum and you pay one 35% tax at the very end, the way that works out is that after taxes, you keep 13.3% per annum. In contrast, if you bought the same investment, but had to pay taxes every year of 35% out of the 15% that you earned, then your return would be 15% minus 35% of 15%—or only 9.75% per year compounded. So the difference there is over 3.5%. And what 3.5% does to the numbers over long holding periods like 30 years is truly eye-opening. If you sit back for long, long stretches in great companies, you can get a huge edge from nothing but the way that income taxes work. ### Feel free to follow me on twitter: https://twitter.com/ftreric

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BYDDY, BRK.A, BRK.B, GELYY, PSNY, TSLA, VLVCY, VLVOF, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

R
Russom
Today, 10:58 AM
Comments (1.82K)
BYD cars lag in design, interior decoration and performance. They may sell more cars but not be higher in sales revenues. Most probably margins are now and will remain lower than Tesla …. It is like comparing GM against Mercedes Benz …. !!!!
RLJ3033 profile picture
RLJ3033
Today, 12:03 PM
Comments (733)
@Russom BYD's most recent margin was 21%, as opposed to Tesla's 11% in September. Basically, its margins have been increasing while Tesla's are decreasing (I suspect this is due to Tesla's price cuts but I don't know for sure).

www.investors.com/...
The Diligent CPA in NJ profile picture
The Diligent CPA in NJ
Today, 10:57 AM
Comments (2.56K)
Is BYD also challenged by only selling through dealers vs tesla which sells direct to buyers?
Eric Sprague profile picture
Eric Sprague
Today, 12:17 PM
Comments (2.16K)
@The Diligent CPA in NJ Yes, they want to succeed in Canada by going through dealers and that is a different approach from Tesla.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BYDDY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BYDDY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BYDDY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.