Nothing More Than Resolving An Overbought Condition

Userba011d64_201

It was an underwhelming start to 2024 with both stocks and bonds declining yesterday, but I view it as nothing more than an attempt to resolve an extremely overbought condition. It's one that I have been talking about for a couple of weeks now. It may rack nerves to hear that the first trading day of the year was the worst in terms of performance for stocks and bonds combined since 2002, but both asset classes went on torrential bull runs over the last nine weeks of 2023, not seen since 2004, and those runs were unsustainable. Again, this looks like nothing more than a breather, and it's being led by last year’s biggest winners, which I view as a healthy development in the process of improving market breadth.

All seven of the Magnificent ones were down yesterday, led by Apple (AAPL), with the technology sector falling 2.7% and accounting for most of the S&P 500’s losses. Money rotated to more value-oriented sectors and names with healthcare and utilities leading the way. It looks like fund managers piled into last year’s winners in the final days of 2023 to “window dress” their portfolios. Now that all have a clean slate, we are seeing profit taking combined with a hunt for bargains.

This may continue for a several weeks until the S&P 500 reverts to the mean, which may not come until we approach the rising 50-day moving average at approximately 4,511. That would be a near 5% pullback from yesterday’s close, but I think the tech sector can absorb most of the damage in getting us to that level.

At the same time, the bond market may resolve its overbought condition, which means lower bond prices and higher yields. The 10-year Treasury already has rebounded from 3.79% to 3.95%, and rising long-term interest rates take the greatest toll on growth stocks in the technology sector.

This process also is likely to dampen the extreme in bullish sentiment we saw at the end of last year, but this is a contrarian indicator that told us stocks and bonds were getting frothy in late December. I will feel more comfortable when some skepticism in the outlook returns.

What will return with lower prices and the skepticism that follows is the drum beat of the bearish narrative trying to reestablish itself. At this point, I would ignore it. Bears tried to capitalize on the pullback we had last February, as well as the correction from August through October. They attempted to instigate fear but came up empty handed. They will try again for certain, but so long as the soft landing is on track then pullbacks will be buying opportunities. That is what I'm looking for during the first quarter of 2023.