Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

End Of 2023 Review Disappointing +0.8% / +5.4%

Jan. 03, 2024 11:13 AM ETHOEGF, AGXKF, PTALF, CAMLF, KSTOF, TNGRF, TIHRF, GUKYF, YLLXF, PNXGF, FDLPF, TAL:CA
Deep Value Investments profile picture
Deep Value Investments
148 Followers

Summary

  • 2023 hasn’t gone well, overall.
  • I had moments of good judgement.
  • Moves in some of my larger weight resource co’s that I continue to hold have been unfortunate.
  • Financials have done well – despite me adding Nov/Oct so they haven’t had too much time to contribute.
  • I could go more mainstream but I’d rather stay where I am and wait for the market come to me rather than chase.

2023 Annual review, business and customer review. Review evaluation time for review inspection assessment auditing. Learning, improvement, planning and development. End of year business concept.

Parradee Kietsirikul/iStock via Getty Images

Usual end of year review here. It hasn’t gone well, overall, +0.8 (excluding Russian frozen stocks) or +5.4% including Russian frozen stocks. If Russia goes back to normal, will be up far more as there are a lot of dividends waiting to be

This article was written by

Deep Value Investments profile picture
Deep Value Investments
148 Followers
Investor, Speculator, blogger, Worked for several years as a professional analyst. Read my musings at www.deepvalueinvestments.wordpress.com If you would like to offer me a renumerative job my linked in is http://www.linkedin.com/pub/robert-mahan/38/258/440

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HOEGF--
Höegh Autoliners ASA
AGXKF--
Anglo Asian Mining PLC
PTALF--
PetroTal Corp.
CAMLF--
Central Asia Metals plc
KSTOF--
Kistos Holdings Plc
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.