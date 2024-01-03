Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Valero's A Dividend And Buyback Gem - If It Drops, I'm Buying

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Valero Energy is a strong dividend growth stock in the energy sector, with a focus on refining and renewable energy production.
  • The company has a history of maintaining a healthy payout ratio and has consistently increased its annual dividend since 2012.
  • Valero employs share buybacks as a strategic tool for capital allocation, reducing the total number of outstanding shares and potentially boosting earnings per share.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Gas Prices Begin To Rise Nationally But Remain Well Below Same Time Last Year

Brandon Bell

Introduction

I would make the case that I'm not a great client for most brokers, as I have a very low transaction count. I barely trade stocks, and I almost never sell a long-term (dividend) investment.

However, last year, I

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
29.28K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 12:13 PM
Comments (466)
Great write up! I was fortunate to pickup shares a little under $110/share. I plan on collecting the dividend and holding for now.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VLO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VLO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VLO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.