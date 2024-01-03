Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pfizer: If You Missed The Pandemic Entry, Here's Another Chance

Jan. 03, 2024 11:52 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock8 Comments
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
1K Followers

Summary

  • Pfizer remains a strong investment opportunity with a diverse product portfolio and solid financials despite a decline in revenue due to the end of the pandemic.
  • The company has demonstrated resilience and growth in its non-COVID products, with a 7% year-to-date operational growth in 2023.
  • Pfizer's financial outlook for 2024, including cost-saving initiatives and the acquisition of Seagen, positions it for continued growth and a potential upside in stock value.
  • PFE offers a dividend yield of 5.8% and has grown the dividend for over 15 consecutive years.

Pfizer world headquarters in New York City, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Overview

I've always preferred to invest with a data-driven long term outlook. Therefore, I look for quality opportunities where I can grow my income and capture a superior total return. With some entities, where you start an initial position really matters most. I think

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
1K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
Article Update Today, 12:03 PM
Comments (469)
Thanks for taking the time to read. If you enjoy this style of writing and straight forward analysis, please consider supporting my work by following. Happy New Year!
Rex Rode profile picture
Rex Rode
Today, 12:23 PM
Comments (2.92K)
If someone is interested in making 20% plus the dividend in the next 12 months this is a pretty good place to be. If U got in at $26 a retracement to $40 would be over 50% plus the dividend. Even a return to $35 is 35% (plus the div.)
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 12:24 PM
Comments (469)
@Rex Rode agreed. Thanks for reading.
F
Fearful greedy and broke
Today, 12:05 PM
Comments (1.58K)
Seagen, Seagen, Seagen. PFE claims to have nine potential blockbuster oncology meds. We have a full position, will reinvest the dividends, and be patient.
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 12:06 PM
Comments (469)
@Fearful greedy and broke sounds like a plan! Thanks for reading!
user anita profile picture
user anita
Today, 12:04 PM
Comments (2.06K)
The Florida Surgeon General just called for a halt in the use of Covid-19 mRNA vaccines.
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 12:06 PM
Comments (469)
@user anita if that's true, good thing they have a portfolio of other profitable items. Thanks for reading!
l
learnit
Today, 12:18 PM
Comments (62)
@user anita More bizarre political theater from FLA. Fringe stuff.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.