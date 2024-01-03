Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Costco: Incredible Business, But Here Is Where I Would Buy The Stock

Todd Kenyon, CFA profile picture
Todd Kenyon, CFA
221 Followers

Summary

  • Costco is a well-run business with excellent future prospects.
  • The stock is currently overvalued, trading at a high multiple of earnings.
  • A valuation framework suggests a reasonable buy price in the mid $400's range.

Costco Wholesale Warehouse Outlet

Art Wager

Costco Is Not Flying Under Anyone's Radar - Where To Buy The Stock?

My first article on Seeking Alpha after a 13-year hiatus will focus on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), a company nearly everyone agrees is currently

This article was written by

Todd Kenyon, CFA profile picture
Todd Kenyon, CFA
221 Followers
I have been a professional buyside stock analyst and portfolio manager for more than 25 years, and still run a small long-only asset management firm founded in 2006. My expertise and interest lies in analysis and problem solving, not marketing, hence my firm has stayed small even with a long-term successful record vs the market. I look to invest in superior companies and prefer to hold them indefinitely. Influences include all the value investing greats from Graham, Buffett and Munger onward. As such I only sell if it becomes clear I made a mistake, the company no longer fits the original thesis, or valuation becomes flatly ridiculous. My goal on Seeking Alpha is to share what I've learned over decades as a processional value investor, and educate and provide perspective for individual investors, so that they may be able to manage their own portfolios more effectively. Eventually I plan to create some model portfolios based on my own holdings. I previously served nine years as portfolio manager and equity analyst for a private RIA firm which grew to several hundred million under management, $150M of which I personally managed until I grew restless and moved on to start my own ventures. I have a diverse background, holding a doctorate and completing a postdoctoral fellowship in marine biology (behavior and marine animal hearing physiology, ontogeny and acoustics) and a mechanical engineering degree. I run some other small non-investment businesses and am a patented inventor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in COST over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am a professional investor managing family and client portfolios. I do not short stocks. I may buy or sell at any time if market pricing dictates or if requested by clients.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

J
John Troup
Today, 12:14 PM
Comments (475)
$450? Yeah maybe if China nationalizes the Costco's there and takes over Taiwan and does the same thing. Then refuses to supply any goods made in China to Costco. What are the chances?
V
VFJ
Today, 12:11 PM
Comments (54)
You have a 450 bid for 650 stock.
Shouldn't that be called a sell recommendation, not a "core holding"?
I'd love to buy at at 450 too...
Bagguette profile picture
Bagguette
Today, 12:09 PM
Comments (50)
I would love to add to Costco below $500 but I think the chance is very unlikely.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About COST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.