Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AIHL) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement, although the final figure may be as high as $500 million.

Aspen operates as an insurance carrier and reinsurer and is active in a variety of specialty lines.

While Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited appears to be another specialty insurer turnaround, its slowing top line revenue growth and highly uneven cash flow from operations results lead me to have concerns about the durability of its growth trajectory.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more about IPO details.

What Does Aspen Do?

Bermuda-based Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited was founded to provide a range of specialty insurance coverage and related services to organizations.

Management is headed by Group Chief Executive Officer Mark Cloutier, who has been with the firm since 2019, when it was acquired by Apollo Global. He was previously Executive Chairman of the Brit Group, a Lloyd's of London insurer, which itself had been acquired by Apollo Global, after which he led a restructuring of the firm.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Insurance lines:

Financial and professional

Casualty and liability

First party / property

Specialty.

The firm's specific offerings for each line are shown in the graphic below:

SEC

Aspen was recently acquired by private equity firm Apollo Global Management and has undertaken a restructuring and refocusing of its underwriting and business approach to reduce volatility and improve its operational efficiency by closing offices and redeploying personnel, resulting in a lowered expense ratio.

As of June 30, 2023, Aspen has booked fair market value investment of $1.5 billion from investors, including Highlands Bermuda Holdco (Apollo Global Management and affiliates).

The firm operates its business in two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance.

Its Insurance segment focuses on niche specialty lines, including professional liability, credit and political risk, and cyber and environmental risks.

Since its acquisition by Apollo in early 2019, the firm's new management team has exited twelve Insurance and five Reinsurance lines of business which accounted for $911 million of gross written premiums in 2018, just prior to the acquisition.

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

General & Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 16.0% 2022 17.1% 2021 15.9% Click to enlarge

The General & Administrative efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General & Administrative expense, fell to 0.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

General & Administrative Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 0.1 2022 0.5 Click to enlarge

What Is Aspen’s Market?

According to a 2023 market research report by Allied Market Research, the worldwide market for specialty insurance was an estimated $104.7 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $279 billion by 2031.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The main reasons for this expected growth are a growing integration of technology into specialty insurance solutions to better enable specialty insurers to understand risks.

Also, the primary industry sectors covered by specialty insurance services include healthcare, mortgage banking, and non-profit protection and disaster products.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Arch

Argo

Aspen

Markel

W. R. Berkley

Hiscox

Beazley

Lancashire

Everest Re

Axis Capital

Renaissance Re

Others.

The company also operates in the casualty and reinsurance markets.

Aspen Insurance Holdings’ Recent Financial Results

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Slowly growing top line revenue

A swing to operating profit

Strong growth in cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 1,452,900,000 2.4% 2022 $ 2,890,000,000 9.9% 2021 $ 2,628,900,000 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 255,100,000 17.6% 2022 $ (27,000,000) -0.9% 2021 $ 35,100,000 1.3% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 210,700,000 14.5% 2022 $ (332,200,000) -11.5% 2021 $ (112,900,000) -4.3% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 264,600,000 2022 $ (55,000,000) 2021 $ 524,700,000 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

As of June 30, 2023, Aspen had $7.3 billion in cash and $12.8 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $121 million.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited’s IPO Details

Aspen intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may be as high as $250 million.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

It is likely the firm’s majority shareholder, controlled by Apollo Global Management, will seek to see some of its shares in the IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO, my estimate of the company’s market capitalization at IPO would be approximately $4 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures, as well as to support our Operating Subsidiaries to enable us to continue to take advantage of ongoing favorable market conditions, in line with our corporate strategy. The IPO will likely feature the offering for sale of shares from the firm's owner and these proceeds, if any, will not go to the firm. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available yet.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is subject to litigation and arbitration in the normal course of its business and believes that any legal claims would not have a material adverse effect on its financial condition.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Global Markets, Jefferies and Apollo Global Securities, which has a conflict of interest with the issuer’s shareholder, an Apollo Global Management affiliate.

Aspen Is Another Specialty Insurance Turnaround Story

AIHL is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its growth initiatives and possibly for part of its private equity firm’s owner’s stake.

Recently, however, the company’s financials have produced slowing topline revenue growth, recent operating profit and a swing to cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was a moderate-to-low $121 million.

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenue has increased; its General & Administrative efficiency multiple fell to 0.1x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay dividends according to the Board's discretion. The company is subject to a variety of regulatory restraints on the payment of dividends to ordinary shareholders since it is domiciled in Bermuda.

The company currently pays dividends on its "5.625% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (“AHL PRD Shares”) and its 5.625% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (“AHL PRE Shares”)."

AIHL’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing specialty and reinsurance services in the U.S. and internationally is large, and there have been a number of other specialty insurers that have floated their shares on U.S. markets in recent years.

These firms seek to take advantage of improved decision processes, alternative data, and a greater ability to monitor and underwrite risks as well as remove themselves from unprofitable markets.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include exposure to environmental catastrophes, cybersecurity events, and myriad other business claims as part of its normal course of business.

However, environmental risks have generally been elevated in recent years as climate-related changes have produced, for example, more intense hurricane seasons in the U.S.

Also, U.S. insurers are subject to "bad faith" punitive damages if they fail to deal with claims in an appropriate manner, as determined by either arbitration or the court system.

Additionally, the North American region is subject to the negative effects of the El Nino/La Nina oscillation weather pattern.

Currently, there is a stronger-than-usual El Nino effect, which may bring a greater intensity of rain events in the western and southern swath of the U.S. in the coming months.

Cybersecurity risks are also elevated due to the growing use of AI-related technologies by nation-states and hacker groups as they seek to penetrate legacy systems. The company is exposed to cyber-related risks as well.

While the firm appears to be another specialty insurer turnaround, its slowing top line revenue growth and highly uneven cash flow from operations results lead me to have concerns about the durability of its growth trajectory.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.