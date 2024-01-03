Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XHB: Taking Profit And Switching To A More Selective Approach

Stratos Capital Partners profile picture
Stratos Capital Partners
1.28K Followers

Summary

  • 2023 has been an amazing year for homebuilders with the SPDR Homebuilders ETF registering a 52.3% gain since we initiated our bullish view in November 2022.
  • Although we are still bullish homebuilders, current valuations are no longer as deeply discounted and attractive enough to generate meaningful alpha in our view.
  • We recommend a more selective approach, reducing exposure to XHB and focusing on high-quality names like D.R. Horton and Lennar Corporation.
  • We see an opportunity to take some profit on XHB for now, and to wait for better opportunities to buy the dips.
  • Accordingly, we downgrade our "Buy" rating on XHB to a "Hold".

Stand out from the crowd and different creative idea concepts , Longest ladder glowing among other short ladders on light green background with shadows . 3D render

masterzphotois/iStock via Getty Images

2023 has been an amazing year for homebuilders with the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) registering a 52.3% gain since we initiated our bullish view in November 2022. Valuations have also improved

This article was written by

Stratos Capital Partners profile picture
Stratos Capital Partners
1.28K Followers
Stratos Capital Partners (S.C) was established in 2017 by a small team of professionals from the investment industry with a deep passion for financial markets, macroeconomics, and investment strategy. S.C's original goal was to focus exclusively and extensively on the research & development of algorithmic trend-following strategies. The implications of our research over the years have not only strengthened our conviction for systematic strategies but have also led to the profound evolution of our philosophy towards a multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model.Author Bio: An original co-founder of S.C, I am also currently a portfolio manager for a family office with more than US$100 million in assets under management. 13 years of experience in the investment industry, of which I have spent 8 years actively managing investment portfolios for ultra-high net worth familiesPhilosophy: My investment philosophy is firmly anchored to systematic strategies that are evidence-based and applicable to multiple asset classes and across market cycles. Ideally, an investment portfolio should be systematic by design, multi-asset in composition, and multi-strategy in execution. Rigorous risk management is fundamental to this multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model. For equities specifically, I rely heavily on value investing principles alongside other factors that have proven to generate consistent beta across market cycles. Good equity investing, of course, should not be entirely quantitative in approach. Thus, a certain degree of judgement and strategic thinking is required for making qualitative assessments at the individual stock level. ______________________________________________________Disclaimer: Stratos Capital Partners is a pen name adopted solely for the purpose of contributing independent investment and trading analysis for Seeking Alpha. Stratos Capital Partners is not a registered fund and is not licensed by a financial regulator. Stratos Capital Partners does not receive any form of benefit or compensation from companies mentioned in our analyses. However, the author does receive monetary benefits in the form of payment for article views as a content contributor for Seeking Alpha. The author shall not be held responsible for any losses whatsoever that may arise due to the author's analyses. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence when making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XHB, DHI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 12:20 PM
Comments (467)
Logical take. Thanks for putting this back on my radar. Cheers.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XHB ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XHB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XHB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.