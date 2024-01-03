designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Peace is not absence of conflict, it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means.” - Brian Tracy.

Today, we put Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) in the spotlight. The company's lead asset seems to have significant promise and is targeting a couple of potentially lucrative indications. Analyst firms are quite sanguine about the company's promise, and Pliant carries over $500 million in cash on its balance sheet currently, with no near-term need to raise additional funding. An analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview:

Company Website

This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company is headquartered in San Francisco. The company is focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases. The stock currently trades around $18.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $1.1 billion.

Company Website

Pliant Therapeutics has several wholly owned compounds within its pipeline. These include its lead candidate called bexotegrast. This an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins.

November Company Presentation

Currently it is being evaluating in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis [IPF] and primary sclerosing cholangitis [PSC]. Of note, Bexotegrast has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for IPF and PSC. Here is how the company describes its approach to developing a better treatment for IPF.

Transforming growth factor beta, or TGF-β, is a key driver of fibrosis. A number of investigational therapies for fibrotic and other diseases systemically block TGF-β, risking toxicity to a patient’s unaffected organs due to TGF-β’s many important roles in healthy tissues. At Pliant, our focus is on using tissue-specific integrin targets to block TGF-β only in affected organs, with the goal of reducing side effects."

November Company Presentation

Other compounds in development include PLN-101095, a dual inhibitor of integrins avß8 and avß1 for the treatment of solid tumors as well as PLN-1474. This is a small-molecule selective inhibitor of avß1 for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with NASH. Pliant Therapeutics is also developing PLN-101325 for treatment of muscular dystrophies.

Recent Developments:

The stock moved up nicely in late September when Pliant announced that its Phase 2a trial for bexotegrast reached both its primary and secondary endpoints in patients PSC. This phase 2a trial 'INTEGRIS-PSC' tested doses of 40mg, 80mg and 160mg of bexotegrast. The trial consisted of 85 patients with PSC who also showed signs of liver fibrosis. Interim results from a cohort with 320mg dosage levels should be out this quarter. 24-week data will be out mid-year. Pliant received authorization to test this dosage from the FDA last March.

November Company Presentation

This dosage was used in a Phase 2a study evaluating bexotegrast against IPF in a study called INTEGRIS-IPF. That trial met its main and secondary goals in early May but did not impress the investment community. The goals of the study were around safety and tolerability, which were met, and the trial produced no drug-related serious adverse events.

November Company Presentation

Outside of bexotegrast, the company is in the enrollment stage for a Phase 1 study for PLN-101095 to evaluate it to treat solid tumors. The company should also soon file an IND for PLN-101325 for treating muscular dystrophies.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Since Pliant Therapeutics posted its Q3 numbers on November 9th, a dozen analyst firms, including Needham and Oppenheimer, have reiterated/assigned Buy/Outperform ratings on the stock. Several of these rating reissuances had minor downward price target revisions. Price targets proffered range from $34 to $53 a share.

Just over 14% of the overall float in the shares is currently held short. Several insiders were consistent sellers of the stock in 2023. Collectively, they disposed of nearly $3.5 million worth of equity in the second half of 2023. Pliant Therapeutics ended the third quarter with nearly $525 million worth of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after posting a net loss of $41.5 million. Management has stated this will fund all planned activities into the second half of 2026.

Verdict:

There are some things to like about Pliant Therapeutics. It has several "shots on goals" and is targeting some potentially lucrative indications. The company has funding in place to advance its pipeline on all fronts and is well-liked in the analyst firm community. Given its developmental efforts consist of wholly own compounds, it might make a logical buyout target if its pipeline continues to move forward.

November Company Presentation

On the downside, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. is many years from any potential commercialization. Phase 3 studies probably don't initiate until 2025 at the earliest. Taking everything into consideration, PLRX appears to merit a small "watch item" holding within a well-diversified biotech portfolio pending further developments.