sanfel

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is one of the largest and most successful retailers in the United States, with a market cap of $65.81 billion and annual revenue of nearly $110 billion. The company has been able to differentiate itself from its competitors by offering a wide range of products, from essentials to discretionary items, at affordable prices and with a stylish and convenient shopping experience. Target has also invested heavily in its digital channels and fulfillment options, such as drive-up, same-day delivery, and in-store pickup, to meet the changing needs and preferences of its customers. While the retail industry is rapidly changing and competition remains fierce, Target has maintained a strong position. In this article, I will explain why I am bullish on Target and why I believe it is a good investment opportunity for long-term investors.

Historic stock trend (seekingalpha.com)

What makes Target compelling?

Target has several competitive advantages that make it stand out from other retailers, such as Walmart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN). Target has a loyal and growing customer base, especially among millennials and Gen Z, who value its trendy and exclusive merchandise, its store environment, and its social responsibility. Target has also been able to attract higher-income shoppers, who spend more per visit and are less sensitive to price fluctuations.

Share of people who shopped at Target in the United States as of September 2023, by age (Statista.com)

Target has a strong private label portfolio, which accounts for about a third of its sales. These brands offer high-quality products at lower prices than national brands, and they also create a unique and differentiated identity for Target. Target also collaborates with well-known brands and celebrities, such as Starbucks, Ulta Beauty, Chip and Joanna Gaines, and Vineyard Vines, to create store-within-a-store concepts and exclusive collections that attract customers and generate buzz.

Private label growth (Lisagoller.com)

Target has a robust omnichannel strategy, which integrates its physical and digital channels to provide an integrated and convenient shopping experience for its customers. Target has over 1,900 stores in the United States, which serve as both shopping destinations and fulfillment centers. Target also offers multiple fulfillment options, such as drive-up, same-day delivery, in-store pickup, and ship-from-store, which allow customers to choose how and when they want to receive their orders. Target's same-day services grew by more than 8% in the third quarter of 2023, led by more than 12% growth in drive-up. Target also leverages its loyalty program, Target Circle, and its credit card, RedCard, to reward its customers and drive repeat purchases.

Financial overview

Target's TTM top line is lower than its FY 2022 results. However, the company has improved its gross profit margin, increased its top line, and levered free cash flow. Target's revenue for the TTM of 2023 was $105.319 billion, a slight decrease from FY 2022. This was mainly due to the negative impact of inflation on consumer spending and demand, especially in discretionary categories.

Annual revenue and gross profit (seekingalpha.com)

Target's net income for the TTM of 2023 was $3.9 billion, an increase of 30% from the FY 2022. This was mainly due to the improvement in gross margin and operating margin, driven by disciplined inventory and expense management, as well as the growth in same-day services and private label brands.

Annual net income (seekingalpha.com)

Target's operating cash flow for the TTM of 2023 was $8.7 billion, a significant increase from the FY 2022, which was $4.08 billion. This was mainly due to the increase in net income and the decrease in working capital, as Target reduced its inventory and accounts payable levels.

Annual cash from operations (seekingalpha.com)

We can see that the company has a positive levered free cash flow of $2.2 billion TTM, which it can use to reward investors, pay off debts and reinvest in the company.

Levered free cash flow (seekingalpha.com)

The company has reduced its cash and short-term investments, increased its liabilities and debt, and decreased its shareholders' equity in 2023.

Annual cash and equivalents (seekingalpha.com) Annual debt (seekingalpha.com)

This indicates that Target has been using its cash flow to finance its growth and expansion, but also faces some profitability and solvency challenges. Potential investors should weigh the benefits of Target's scale and market share against the risks of its high leverage and inflationary pressures.

Valuation

Target has an FWD price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, which is lower than its sector median of 18.31 and its main competitors, Walmart (24.35) and Amazon (56.53). This indicates that the market is not fully appreciating Target's earnings power and profitability. Target's PEG ratio is 1.43, which is also lower than its peers. This suggests that Target is trading at a discount relative to its expected earnings growth rate, which is projected to be 12.6% for the next year and 6.8% for the next five years. Target's valuation is also attractive compared to its historical levels, as its current EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.33 and EV/Sales ratio of 0.78 are lower than its five-year averages of 10.72 and 0.91. These ratios show that Target is generating more earnings and sales per unit of enterprise value than before.

Target's valuation is supported by its solid financial performance and outlook. The company reported a revenue growth of 25.3% year-over-year and an EPS growth of 46.3% year-over-year for the third quarter of 2023. The company also raised its full-year guidance and expects to deliver mid-teen growth in comparable sales and high-teen growth in EPS for 2023. Target's financial results reflect the successful execution of its strategic initiatives, such as expanding its digital capabilities, enhancing its omnichannel experience, offering a wide range of products and services, and investing in its stores and employees. Target has also benefited from its loyal customer base, differentiated merchandising strategy, and resilient business model.

Relative peer valuation (seekingalpha.com)

Therefore, I believe that Target is a buy opportunity for investors who are looking for a combination of value, growth, and income. Target's valuation is lower than its peers and the sector, and its financial performance and outlook are strong. Target's PE ratio is more reasonable than Amazon's, which is trading at a very high multiple, and Target has a higher YoY EBITDA growth than Walmart, which is facing more competition and margin pressure.

Growth versus peers (seekingalpha.com)

Target's dividend yield is also higher than both Amazon's and Walmart's, which provides an additional income stream for investors.

Dividend versus peers (seekingalpha.com)

Risk

Target faces several risks that could affect its performance. The retail industry is highly competitive, with Walmart, Amazon, Costco, and other retail peers competing for market share. Target must continuously differentiate itself and provide customers with compelling value to maintain and expand its market share. Target also faces reputational risks related to potential data breaches; product recalls and labor disputes, environmental concerns, and legal issues. These risks could harm the company's brand image and customer loyalty. In addition, operational and supply chain complexities add another layer of risk. Target's complex network of suppliers, both local and global, exposes it to disruptions, including delays, shortages, and regulatory changes. The company's reliance on robust information technology infrastructure for online and in-store operations and its intricate supply chain make it vulnerable to operational issues. Any misstep or disruption in these critical areas could impact Target's performance.

Final thoughts

Target Corporation is a retail giant that has proven its resilience and adaptability in the face of increasing competition, e-commerce growth and changing consumer behavior. Target has a loyal and growing customer base, a strong private label portfolio, and an omnichannel strategy that gives it a competitive edge over its rivals. Target also has a solid financial performance, a healthy cash flow generation, and an attractive valuation. I believe that Target is a good investment opportunity for long-term investors who are looking for a stable and profitable company with growth potential. Therefore, I am bullish on Target, and I recommend a buy rating.