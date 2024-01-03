Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arbor Realty Trust: An Eventful 2023, But Still A Buy

Jan. 03, 2024 2:35 PM ETArbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) Stock1 Comment
Philip Wang profile picture
Philip Wang
896 Followers

Summary

  • Arbor Realty Trust has seen significant fluctuations in its share price in 2023, but the impact of short reports on the company has been limited.
  • The company is expected to report an increase in net income and distributable earnings compared to 2022, indicating a strong performance.
  • Arbor Realty Trust has a commendable track record of consistently increasing its dividends and has a low dividend payout ratio, making it an attractive investment.

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. Many houses and construction cranes. 3d rendering

Kwarkot

Introduction

To say 2023 has been an eventful year for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) would be an understatement. The company saw significant fluctuations in its share price over the year, from a low of just over $10/share to a high

This article was written by

Philip Wang profile picture
Philip Wang
896 Followers
My aim is to build a financial portfolio which will enable me to become financially independent. While I have a keen interest in the financial markets, and am constantly seeking to learn more about various sectors, this means I tend to gravitate towards dividend stocks as they will provide me with a steady stream of income to achieve my goal of becoming financially independent.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

jculley profile picture
jculley
Today, 2:42 PM
Comments (2.01K)
I think the preferreds might be the better play for the first half of the year, collect some yield and see how things shake out with ABR.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ABR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ABR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.