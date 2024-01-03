AOA: The One-Stop Asset Allocation Play

cynoclub/iStock via Getty Images

I think people forget that there are exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, that are one-stop shops for overall portfolio allocations that are balanced and largely appropriate for one's own risk tolerance. To that end, the iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) is worth focusing on. This is a fund-of-funds that provides investors with a diversified and streamlined investment strategy.

AOA is designed to track the performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index. This index represents an aggressive target risk allocation strategy, combining a substantial equity representation with a smaller fraction of fixed income assets. The aim of this strategy is to balance growth potential with risk management, making it particularly appealing to investors with a higher risk tolerance.

Key Features

The AOA is a fund-of-funds, meaning that it invests primarily in other ETFs. This approach provides investors with broad market exposure, covering various asset classes and geographical regions. It offers a straightforward way for investors to diversify their portfolios without the need for constant monitoring or adjustment.

The fund has net assets of approximately $1.8 billion, making it one of the larger fund-of-funds ETFs available. Notably, its expense ratio - the annual fee charged to investors - is 0.15%, which is relatively low compared to many other ETFs.

Breakdown of ETF Holdings

The AOA is composed of several other ETFs, each contributing to the fund's overall investment strategy. The top five holdings in the AOA ETF include:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV): This ETF replicates the performance of the S&P 500 index, providing exposure to some of the largest companies in the United States. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV): IDEV offers exposure to public equity markets outside of the U.S, representing a diversified blend of global growth and value stocks. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH): This fund tracks the S&P MidCap 400 Index, encompassing the next tier of U.S. stocks in terms of market capitalization. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR): IJR tracks the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, offering growth opportunities through small-cap stocks. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB): This ETF provides exposure to a wide range of U.S. bonds, covering government and corporate issuers.

These holdings demonstrate the fund's balanced approach to investment, combining domestic and international equities with fixed income assets.

Sector Composition and Weightings

The AOA's sector allocation is heavily skewed towards technology, financial services, and healthcare. This should make sense given the different market cap funds in the ETF and what's been largely driving equity returns in the headline averages for years.

stockcharts.com

Comparison with Peer ETFs

When compared to other similar ETFs, such as the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR), the iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM), and the iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK), AOA has consistently outperformed its peers over multiple time periods. This suggests that AOA's aggressive allocation strategy can potentially deliver higher returns, especially for investors with a higher tolerance for risk.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in AOA

Investing in AOA comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages. On the plus side, AOA offers a simple, diversified investment strategy that covers multiple asset classes and geographical regions. Its low expense ratio also makes it an attractive choice for cost-conscious investors.

On the downside, the fund's aggressive allocation strategy may not be suitable for risk-averse investors. Furthermore, the fund's performance is heavily dependent on the performance of its underlying ETFs, meaning that any downturn in these ETFs could adversely impact AOA's returns.

Conclusion: Is AOA a Good Investment?

In conclusion, the iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF can be a suitable investment for those seeking a diversified, low-cost investment strategy with a higher risk tolerance. Its broad market exposure, combined with its aggressive allocation strategy, makes it a potentially rewarding investment option. For investors seeking to streamline their investment process or those new to investing, AOA can offer a simplified path to portfolio diversification.