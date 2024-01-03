VioletaStoimenova

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) hit the newswires as it announced a substantial deal at the start of 2024. With dealmaking playing an important part in its ambitions to grow the business, I have some questions on this seemingly somewhat unrelated deal, which comes at a higher operating earnings multiple as well.

This, in combination with lackluster past performance, makes me a bit cautious here, despite the great ambitions of the business.

About Myers

Myers is a business which has a long history, being founded in the 1930s. By now, Myers is a +$800 million business which is really comprised out of two divisions. The largest and most profitable business is the material handling business.

On a trailing basis, this is a $571 million business which posts EBITDA of $111 million, for margins close to 20% of sales. This involves the manufacturing of sustainable plastic and metal products, used in industrial, agricultural, automotive and commercial markets, among others.

The distribution segment, which is focused on the automotive aftermarket, generates $264 million in sales and is less profitable, with adjusted EBITDA of $20 million, working down to margins of 7% and change.

Pre-pandemic this was a rather stagnant business which posted revenues at just over half a billion dollars during most of the decade, with no real growth reported, as M&A and a post-pandemic recovery drove the improvements on the top line in recent years. The quality of growth was not impressive, as some modest shareholder dilution has been incurred along the way (related to M&A activities), as all this has resulted in a rather stagnant share price.

After all, this was a $20 stock in 2007, 2014, 2018 and today again, making the returns for investors rather lackluster, although a near 3% dividend yield has given investors some returns.

Big Ambitions

Given the rather stagnant business performance, Myers has outlined some real great ambitions to turn this in the future. Under its long-term vision, the company has developed its Horizon plan, which consists of three phases. As part of the first part of the plan, Myers expected to grow the business to a billion dollars in sales by 2023 (something which it already failed on).

The idea was that (M&A) should grow sales to $2 billion by 2026, and to $3 billion by 2029. Besides M&A, it is key that organic growth is achieved as well, driven by operating excellence and a great culture. This is needed, as buying businesses is expensive and never really enough to drive real long-term value creation.

Current Valuations

In November, Myers posted third quarter sales with revenues down 13% to nearly $198 million, with revenues year to date down about 10% to $622 million. Pressure on earnings meant that operating profits fell from $67 million to $54 million for the nine-month period, with earnings per share down thirty cents to $0.98 per share. For the year, the company guided for GAAP earnings at midpoint of $1.24 per share, with adjusted earnings seen between $1.35 and $1.40 per share.

Net debt has been modest at $44 million as a near 37 million share count at a current share value of $20 per share values equity at $740 million, or the entire business at nearly $800 million. This is equivalent to about 1 times sales, with adjusted EBITDA trending close to $100 million per annum, for a modest 8 times multiple on this basis.

Needless to say, investors had some concerns on the quality of the business. With adjusted earnings seen at current levels, equity trades at just 14-15 times earnings, amidst a rather unleveraged balance sheet, while the business has large ambitions, of course. Even more so, this was a stock which traded in the higher-teens in the fall, levels at which valuations were even less demanding.

A Big Deal

Early in 2024, Myers announced its next big deal to fulfil on part 2 of the Horizon plan. The company has reached a $350 million deal to acquire Signature Systems, a global composite ground protection solutions provider. Products to think of include solutions used in stadiums and event venues, among others.

These solutions add a third business line to Myers and feel somewhat unrelated to the two core segments, even as the company claims that the new business is complementary. While the aforementioned turf protection applications are highly visible, most revenues come from infrastructure and oil & gas assets.

The deal does come at a price, however, as the $122 million revenue contribution suggest that a near 3 times sales multiple has been paid, while all of Myers trades around 1 times sales here.

This premium is explained by superior 36% EBITDA margins (or $44 million in dollar terms), as the 8 times multiple on this front is in line with the own valuation. The deal is not expected to be accretive to 2024 earnings, in fact some dilution is seen. This stems from the fact that the acquired activities are asset-heavy, with depreciation expenses seen around $17 million. It is growth and $8 million in projected synergies down the road, which over time should boost pro forma earnings by half a dollar per share in 2026.

And Now?

Shares of Myers have hardly reacted to the deal. This is somewhat surprising, as the $350 million deal is equal to about 40% of the pre-deal value of Myers itself, making it a huge acquisition for the company.

The reality is that I have some real doubts. While the EBITDA multiple is in line with the own valuation, the D&A component of Signature is relatively fat. If we look at the $24 million operating profit performance, multiples have risen to about 15 times, which is higher than the company's own valuation.

Moreover, pro forma net debt of $400 million is substantial, as the company claims a 3 times leverage ratio upon closure, which actually should be a bit less according to my math, with little to no earnings accretion seen in the near term.

It is the somewhat strange strategic rationale, the full price paid, and doubts on the plans of Myers Industries, Inc. which raise some doubts. On the other hand, the Signature business was not too expensive. If ambitions can turn into performance, it looks pretty interesting. I, however, have some real questions on the Signature deal, which means that I am taking a cautious view, making me perfectly comfortable to watch the developments from here unfold from the sidelines.