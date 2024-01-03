Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SVOL: Trends Reverse, Reinstating My Buy Rating (Upgrade)

John Bowman
Summary

  • Simplify Volatility Premium ETF receives a buy rating after addressing concerns regarding dividend distributions and underlying holdings changes.
  • Return of capital distributions have ended, signaling a shift in strategy by portfolio managers.
  • SVOL has reduced its holdings of CYA and added VIX call options, improving its position in the market.
  • A $0.308 dividend for December may be hinting at a return to higher dividends above the recent $0.30 trend.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Introduction

Last month, I issued the Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) a downgrade to "hold" due to trends regarding their distributions and underlying holdings changes.

These trends have reversed and in this column, I will explain why I am

This article was written by

Financial adviser and social science educator from Southern California.I have an obsession with alternatives, income investing, and model portfolios. My work will mostly cover ETFs, closed-end funds, and fixed income; macroeconomic analysis, asset allocation, and opportunistic investment strategies."History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On TyrannyAny and all opinions expressed in my writing are my own and do not reflect the views of my employers nor any organizations I am a part of. Nothing I write is personalized financial advice. All articles will contain disclosures for conflicts of interest at the time of writing; those disclosures may not be accurate after a 72hr period from the initial publishing date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SVOL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Veritas1010 profile picture
Veritas1010
Today, 4:19 PM
Comments (10.99K)
@John Bowman,

Thank you very much for your close examination of $SVOL.

It is slightly under 10% of my own portfolio and as you advanced one had best be heedful of the risks as the rewards obviously speak for themselves. At the moment I am not adding.

Looking forward to your next examination and installment.
John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
Today, 4:36 PM
Comments (159)
@Veritas1010 Thank you! At 10%, I believe you're prudent in keeping exposure set. I might revise that if we see the VIX sustain 14-15 for a quarter without a Fed meltdown.
R
Rcohen5622
Today, 4:12 PM
Comments (2)
According to Morningstar, the dividend in December was all income and not return of capital. However, on the Simplify web site, which is the parent company, they indicated that the majority of the distribution in December was return of capital.
John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
Today, 4:35 PM
Comments (159)
@Rcohen5622 Figure 3 is from Simplify's website showing no RoC. That was taken several days ago (these take a little time to publish due to working with the editing team).

Today, I can see as you can, that the dividend seems to be about 40% RoC as per Simplify's website.

This is a concerning correction from their team. I will need to check my brokerage statement to see what the payout was classified as now that it's been fully paid out.

Thank you for your diligence! I love this community.
D
Dividend Trapper
Today, 4:41 PM
Comments (508)
@Rcohen5622 I would always refer to the Simplify web site. For Dec, the total distribution was 0.30782 which 0.164 was ordinary income and 0.1438 was ROC. It appears that ROC is trending down in the past 4 months.
