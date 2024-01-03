Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Unity's Rough Year: A Broken Growth Story

Jan. 03, 2024 3:53 PM ETUnity Software Inc. (U) Stock
Jonathan Wheeler
Summary

  • Unity's stock price soared after its IPO but has since declined substantially.
  • The company faced backlash from game developers over pricing changes, leading to broken trust and a CEO stepping down.
  • The interim CEO plans to slash costs and refocus the business, but the company's future growth is uncertain.

Over the Shoulder Angle of a Young Female Gamer Winning in a Video Game on Personal Computer in a Neon Lit Living Room at Home. Cozy Evening at Home in Loft Apartment.

gorodenkoff

Unity (NYSE:U) is an exciting business. Who doesn't want to invest in a cloud SaaS company catering to the gaming industry? The company was a high-flyer during the post-Covid tech boom when it IPO'ed in 2020, shooting over $200 a share.

Jonathan Wheeler
My goal is to highlight the highest quality companies in the market, value or growth.  I buy with a long-term time horizon, and am typically looking for companies with strong competitive advantages, solid management, and a history of creating shareholder value.

Comments

BrandanS profile picture
BrandanS
Today, 4:21 PM
This company is a part of a duopoly that is foundational to thousands of companies from the individual, independent game developer to Disney itself. I'm excited to see who will step up to be the next CEO. The fact that they haven't already promoted from within could be a good sign that they have alot of external candidates. This is the biggest job opportunity in the field after all. I would make Unity a core holding if they could get their act together. I like companies that are the backbone of small and medium businesses (i.e. Shopify, Square, Salesforce, Microsoft, Twilio, Adobe, and the like). Unity is in the right industry and has a good moat, so I bought a small, entry position to keep an eye on it. Riccitiello stepping down was a great move, he was the main reason why I couldn't fully support the company. I'll be be bullish once I see a great leader with a great vision take his place.
necto profile picture
necto
Today, 4:16 PM
Fair price is about 50 dollars. I don't want to sell my position. position unprofitable 15%
P
Pradiyie
Today, 4:06 PM
Unity is a an acquisition candidate for 2024.Not selling any of my shares!
BrandanS profile picture
BrandanS
Today, 4:22 PM
@Pradiyie I would cry. What a waste of potential
JohnReno profile picture
JohnReno
Today, 4:03 PM
Tough but fair assessment. I intend to hold my position and await further clarity.
