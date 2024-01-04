Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Top 5 Dividend Stocks For 2024

Jan. 04, 2024 7:00 AM ETOBDC, ECC, MS, GS, DKS, VZ, REXR, VZ:CA3 Comments
Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The article discusses our top 5 dividend picks for 2024.
  • I will go over last year's top picks.
  • And provide insights into how I picked the top 5 dividend stocks for 2024.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Freedom Tribe. Learn More »

fortune teller"s hands

nullplus

Written by Sam Kovacs.

Introduction

It's the beginning of the year, which is a great time to make some picks, as I'll invariably look back on them next year to measure how they did, and where we could have done better.

Breaking: The Dividend Freedom Tribe's new offering

The Dividend Freedom Tribe has just launched a free and a lower priced tier for members to get more for less.

You can find out more about our plans, and join for free by clicking here.

You'll get exclusive content for free, which you won't find anywhere else on Seeking Alpha.

This article was written by

Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
41.73K Followers

Robert & Sam Kovac are a father & son team specializing in building diversifed dividend portfolios. Robert has 40 years of experience as a software engineer at investment and retail banks, insurance companies, clearing houses, and the European Commission. Sam has passed levels 1 of both the CFA & CAIA programs and he holds a Masters of Economics from Sciences Po Paris, one of France’s most selective schools.

Together they lead the investing group The Dividend Freedom Tribe where they help investors achieve their retirement goals with analysis of the 120 best dividend stocks. Features include: a training course, three model portfolios, weekly in depth analysis, buy/watch/sell lists, access to MAD Dividends Plus for free, as well as a community of lively dividend investors available via chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO DLR AMT LOW RF SU UPS OBDC MS GS DKS HD VZ REXR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Fwc3030 profile picture
Fwc3030
Today, 8:03 AM
Comments (668)
As usual, very well done article. Thank you for your 5, 2024, top picks (and the compelling analysis).

Quick item. Seems there is a typo on the DKS target price. Probably should read $180 - $200.

I'm long MS, DKS, REXR. Will be adding to positions, as well as probably adding OBDC and VZ.

Have owned OBDC in the past but sold to concentrate on ARCC and MAIN. As a retired SBIC/BDC fund manager, whenever BDC shares can be purchased at or below NAV, that's generally very good pricing. (Though large discounts may suggest serious problems.) My personal rule of thumb is NAV +/- 10%.

My major concern is how does one get comfortable with the quality of OBDC's portfolio (without having access to individual portfolio companies' data)? That's a potential major risk area. And OBDC has historically traded at a discount to NAV, implying that the market doesn't think as highly of managment or the company compared to ARCC and MAIN. (Last time I checked, share prices were 110% and 130% of NAV, respectively).

(And, yes, I broke my own rule and bought MAIN at such a premium after waiting for it to subside for over 2 years, but it didn't, so I gritted my teeth and bit.)
brocktune profile picture
brocktune
Today, 7:44 AM
Comments (1.05K)
I appreciate the list.

I recently grabbed a 1.1% position in VZ mid 37.

Last year, started a 1.2% position in MS in addition to 0.7% in MS.PR.A so 1.9% to the Morgan Stanley brand. Agree there, clicking on all cylinders.

Just started a RLTY position, a REIT focused CEF in my Roth IRA.

Apart from those, I’m bullish EM/brazil, 2/3 of my Brazil stocks at 52 wk highs (PBR.A, ITUB) and expecting big things from my third, PAX. I like India large caps via IFN. 🙏 Best success to all!
G
GeorgeRClark
Today, 7:16 AM
Comments (1)
ECC is not a BDC, it invests in CLO equity.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OBDC--
Blue Owl Capital Corporation
ECC--
Eagle Point Credit Co LLC
MS--
Morgan Stanley
GS--
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
DKS--
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.