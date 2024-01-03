courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

My recommendation for AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) is a buy rating, as I really like how the business has performed so far. Near-term growth appears to be subdued due to the macro conditions and not AZEK itself. As such, when the economy recovers, I expect growth to surge. Margin wise, I think it can continue to expand, closing the gap between itself and Trex. Note that I previously rated AZEK a buy during December last year, as I believed AZEK's strong brand and reputation, as well as its vertically integrated model, well-positioned it to continue growing.

Recent results & updates

AZEK has performed very well against my expectations and price target since my write-up last December. The stock is now trading at $37 vs. my initiation price of $20, a roughly 80% upside. I am writing this post to give an update on my view on the stock performance so far and the valuation. In the latest quarter, AZEK Residential sales grew 38%, driven by sell-through growth of double digits. Growth was seen across various product lines, as well as across both retail and Pro channels. On the other hand, Commercial sales fell 22%, which I don’t see as a surprise given that it was expected by management. Overall, revenue came in at $388.8 million for 4Q23 and $1.37 billion for FY23 (beating my FY23 estimates previously). For EBITDA, 4Q adj EBITDA margins were 27.4%, a huge increase of 600 bps y/y. This was a key focal point for the quarter, as it was well above the guidance of 25.3%. In absolute figures, adj EBITDA came in at $106 million, an increase of 63% y/y.

I still believe that AZEK's growth can accelerate back to its previous level of 10+% growth, although the growth is likely to be delayed by 1 year given how the economy has progressed (since I last wrote). Putting aside the macro headwinds, I believe the growth outlook at the firm level is very healthy. For instance, management noted a significant growth performance in residential sell-through (double-digit growth). The growth was well seen across both the professional and retail channels. Given that the outperformance was fueled by material conversion, shelf space gains, and the launch of new products, I anticipate that this trend will continue. All of these are structural improvements and not one-off gains. Specifically for shelf space gains, AZEK is unlikely to lose these gains, as 4Q23 was the period when the industry started negotiations for shelf space allocations. Once AZEK wins it, it is going to be AZEK’s for the upcoming building season. As such, when management pointed out shelf space gains, I took it as a very positive indicator for the upcoming quarter's sales performance. The new shelf space gains complement the new product introduction strategy, as AZEK would not need to sacrifice its existing shelf space (i.e., lose sales from existing products).

we would expect to outperform the market driven by AZEK-specific initiatives, including material conversion, channel expansion, new product innovations, and customer journey initiatives. from: 4Q2023 earnings call

Moreover, contractor backlogs remain at roughly 8 weeks, which is consistent with the prior quarter and pre-covid levels, suggesting that recent sales performance was not driven by an aggressive drawdown of backlogs. Channel inventories are also below average, suggesting the potential for upside as there is still room for sell-in sales to fill inventories back to average levels.

Below the revenue line, higher utilization rates, productivity initiatives, and material savings contributed to the company's 750bps adj gross margin expansion in 4Q23, which was very impressive. With Vycom's sales excluded, management is projecting FY24 adj EBITDA of $320–335 million, or roughly 24% margin, an increase of 250 basis points. The more significant implication is that this implied FY24 margin of 24% shows that management is getting closer to its FY27 goal. After experiencing headwinds from inflation and productivity in recent years, this indicates that AZEK is once again on course for continuous margin expansion from a modeling standpoint.

All in all, while the macroeconomy was weaker than I expected previously, AZEK has done really well internally, which I see as a great set-up for the coming year from both a topline and earnings growth perspective.

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

According to my model, AZEK is valued at $41.71 in FY25, representing a 12% increase. Firstly, I like to note that the upside is not as attractive as it was last year when I wrote about it, so investors need to size their investment position correctly to reflect this. I am maintaining my buy rating as I really liked how the business has been performing, and a 12% upside is acceptable (personal view).

This target price is based on my growth forecast of 15% in FY25 and FY26 after the guidance of $1.37 billion in FY24. I believe the 0% growth in FY24 is depressed by the macro conditions instead of AZEK company performance; as such, when FY25 comes (which I expect the macro backdrop to have improved), growth will surge. Looking at Trex (AZEK's peer) historical revenue growth performance, each recovery growth (after negative growth) comes in at 10+%, and I expect AZEK to do the same (benchmarking 15% to pre-covid 16.5% growth in FY19). Now that I expect growth to accelerate at a faster pace, I believe the AZEK margin can gradually improve to close the gap between itself and Trex. For context, Trex used to have ~10% earnings margin when its gross margin was at 30+% (similar to where AZEK is now).

In terms of valuation, AZEK and Trex have generally traded in line with each other (on a forward PE basis), and both of them are trading at the same multiple today. I expect this relationship to continue for the foreseeable future.

The risks to my price target are weaker than expected organic sales growth due to a weaker than expected demand backdrop amid a post-COVID-19 economy. Earnings might not expand as fast as I expect, as management expects to continue investing in sales and marketing for growth.

Summary

I reiterate my buy rating for AZEK. Recent results show robust growth in residential sales, a significant surge in EBITDA margins, and strategic advancements in shelf space gains and product introductions. Although the near-term growth might experience a delay due to economic factors, I continue to expect a return to a 10+% growth trajectory once the economy improves. Notably, AZEK's structural improvements in sales channels and products should support growth. While the upside is moderate, I maintain confidence in AZEK's performance.