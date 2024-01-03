Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bristol-Myers Squibb's Recent >$20bn M&A Spree Should Reward Patient Investors

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company experienced a poor year in terms of share price performance in 2023, with a 27% decline in value.
  • Bristol-Myers has focused on its late-stage pipeline and made several recent acquisitions geared towards offsetting losses from patent-expired drugs.
  • The company's new product portfolio, bolstered by 3 multibillion dollar recent acquisitions, has the potential to drive future revenue growth and share price recovery.
  • As the likes of Revlimid, Pomalyst Eliquis, and Opdivo's patents expire and revenues from these sources fall, new products will come to the fore.
  • The acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics schizophrenia drug, Mirati's lung cancer portfolio, and RayzeBio's radiopharmaceuticals pipeline paints Bristol-Myers in a more positive light ahead of a critical year.

Keyboard with a green button - Order now

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), the Princeton, New Jersey-based Big Pharma concern, experienced a poor year in terms of share price performance in 2023.

BMY is currently the seventh largest of the "Big 8" U.S.-headquartered global

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
10.57K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY, ABBV, GILD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BMY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BMY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BMY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.