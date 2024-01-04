Rare Stock Picks In December 2023 - From 34 Discerning Analysts

December carried a recent market uptrend even higher, with the S&P 500 posting gains of nearly +14% over the final 2 months of 2023. Are there any remaining compelling investment ideas out there that may have flown under your radar?
Below is a list of December Buy recommendations made by analysts who had no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.
For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector.
Consumer Discretionary
- Booking Holdings (BKNG) - CFA Level-2 candidate Alex Galanis broke a streak of 6 consecutive Hold ratings given to other stocks and recommended the online travel giant. - Booking Holdings: Well-Positioned For Profitable Travels
- Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) - Analyst Gino Bruno D'Alessio believes that this volatile and less-liquid home furnishings company is worth a look. - Ethan Allen: #1 Furniture Retailer And New Stores For New Momentum
- United Airlines Holdings (UAL) - A fan of cyclical plays, analyst IncomeBent Investments sees an airline that looks ready to take flight. - Investing In United Airlines: A Sky-High Opportunity?
Consumer Staples
- Target Corporation (TGT) - Analyst The Dividend Bro returned from a 3-year hiatus to make a retail recommendation for the new year. - Target: Multiple Reasons For Optimism
- Altria Group (MO) - The analyst named "Seeking Early Retirement" presents that the tobacco giant's income can be counted on. - Why Altria's Dividend Is Sustainable
- British American Tobacco (BTI) - A different tobacco firm was suggested by former hedge fund manager Thomas Lott, who has long been selective in his recommendations and saw gains for all 6 prior Buy ideas in 2023. - British American Tobacco: Compelling Valuation, But Headwinds Await
Utilities
- Consolidated Edison (ED) - Analyst ThinkValue returns with only their 2nd Buy recommendation in 2023 after seeing value in this large-cap utility. - Consolidated Edison: Undervalued And Stabilizing The Business
Energy
- Transocean Ltd. (RIG) - Value Investor Leland Roach shared 3 buy recommendations during the summer of 2023, and all of them outperformed the S&P 500. He returns with an idea in the O&G space. - Transocean: Rising Day Rates In Offshore Drilling Will Likely Lead To Profitability
- Weatherford International plc (WFRD) - Value Investor Aaro Pertmann likes the U.K.-based O&G equipment firm despite the stock trading near a 52-week high. - Weatherford International Continues Firmly On Its Turnaround Path
- APA Corporation (APA) - Jason Merriam presents his first recommendation since May on this multinational energy firm. - APA Corporation: Bottom-Fishing In The Oil Patch
- Afentra plc (OTCPK:STGAF) - Investor Robert Whelan sees a deep value play in this British-based O&G company with operations in Africa. - Afentra Acquired Assets Worth $255m, With Only $37 Million Cash; Here's How
Materials
- Air Products and Chemicals (APD) - Stanislas Capital often looks for opportunities internationally takes a contrarian stance on this U.S. based materials firm. - Air Products And Chemicals: Recent Investor Concerns Make It A Top Pick For 2024
Ownership Rights
- Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (OTCPK:HPGSF) - Tim Worstall takes on a unique company in his most recent recommendation of a company that owns musical intellectual rights. - Hipgnosis Looks Bad Now But Might Be About To Turn
Technology
- Fabrinet (FN) - Analyst Undercover Alpha, who has a terrific profile photo, recommends this optical-electrical mid-cap. - Fabrinet: A Key Enabler Of The AI Revolution
- Pagaya Technologies (PGY) - Analyst Francisco Javier Garcia, who had written about BioXcel for his previous 9 articles, brings investors a new idea in fintech. - Pagaya Technologies: Facing A Promising 2024
- Baidu (BIDU) - Long-term analyst Zero Sum Gamer presents that geopolitical concerns weigh too heavily on the share price of the popular internet firm. - Baidu Would Be $340 Per Share If It Were A U.S. Company
- Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) - Typically a cannabis-focused investor, Alan Sumler believes that this former fiber-optic darling is positioned for a second-coming. - Applied Optoelectronics Set To Benefit From Increased Demand Bandwidth For AI Applications
- FiscalNote Holdings (NOTE) - Early-stage investor Sergio Heiber sees potential in this highly out of favour emerging technology firm. - FiscalNote: The Market Share Leader In Political, Legislative, And Regulatory Big Data
Industrials
- Ternium S.A. (TX) - Former management consultant Michael Hughes looks internationally to recommend this steel and mining firm. - Ternium: Outlook Solid After Boosting Stake In Brazilian Steelmaker
Pharma & Healthcare
- Kewaunee Scientific Corp (KEQU) - Microcap-focused investor Gilead Investments present only their 2nd recommendation of 2023 on this small healthcare equipment firm. Kewaunee Scientific's Share Price Hasn't Caught Up To Results
- Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) - Long-time Seeking Alpha analyst Dalrymple Finance presents their first Buy recommendation ever, on this microcap life sciences firm. - Inotiv: The Business Is Recovering, The Stock Will Follow
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) - The husband-wife team of Derek Pitman and Betsy Yang finally find a pharma opportunity to their liking after a year's worth of Hold and Sell ratings. Corvus Pharmaceuticals: Ahead Of The Clinical Stage Curve
- Option Care Health (OPCH) - Another pick in the health care space comes from Adrian Nunez who recommends this underfollowed name. Option Care Health Is Delivering The Future Of Health Care At Home
Biotech
- Verve Therapeutics (VERV) - Biotech-focused analyst Contra Biotech Review returns after a 2-year break to recommend this gene medicines firm. - Verve Therapeutics: Revolutionizing Cardiovascular Health Vi Gene Therapy
Entertainment
- Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) - Analyst Wall Street For Main Street thinks that the lagging entertainment powerhouse is a good bet in various scenarios. - Warner Bros. As A Speculative Buy, Merger Or No Merger
- Eventbrite (EB) - RIA Daniel Shvartsman assesses that this live events organizer is mysteriously unloved and undervalued. - Eventbrite's Marketplace Focus Creates An Increased Disconnect With The Stock
REITs & Real Estate
- Whitestone REIT (WSR) - Analyst REIT Data Market previous REIT recommendation, from February 2023, has delivered total returns exceeding 40%. They return in December to present a new idea. - Whitestone REIT: Positioned To Benefit From Bideneconomics
Preferred Shares
- Qurate Retail Preferred Stock (QRTEP) - A rare preferred stock idea presented by Bruins on the Trade Floor in the online retail space. - Qurate Retail Preferred Is A Bargain That Has Plenty Of Outs
ETFs & Closed-End Funds
- Reeves Utility Income Trust (UTG) - Analyst Financially Free Investor, who usually doesn't present recommendations on individual tickers, presented his interest in this UtilitiTes and Transportation-focused CEF on Christmas Day. - UTG - Buy It Before The Up-Cycle Starts
- Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) - Analyst Keith Williams makes a contrarian call in recommending the solar ETF. - TAN: Madness But Signs Of Life
- Korea Fund (KF) - International-focused investor Dylan Waller sees economic signals that favor this country ETF. - Korea Fund: Accumulate On Stronger Export Data
- iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) - CFA Charterholder Toni Nasr believes that Saudi Arabia's evolving economy presents an opportunity for investors. - KSA ETF: Assessing Potential Value For 2024 And Beyond
- Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) - Dividend and retirement-focused analysts PendragonY presents their recommendation on this debt-focused CEF. - MCI: Solid 8.4% Yield For A Rich Retirement Dream
- Neos Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (BNDI) - ETF and wealth-building analyst Austin Hankwitz believes that this small relatively unknown Bond ETF is a good option. - BNDI: 2024's Hidden Gem Bond ETF
Inclusion Criteria: The above ideas were objectively compiled based on the set criteria. Exclusions include new Seeking Alpha writers, broad market calls, crypto ideas, leveraged ETFs, and stocks that were repeat recommendations by the contributor.
Thanks for reading.
This account (SA Rare Stock Picks Monthly) will publish future iterations of this report in the upcoming months. If you missed our Rare Stock Picks from November, you can find it here.
Comments