Rare Stock Picks In December 2023 - From 34 Discerning Analysts

December carried a recent market uptrend even higher, with the S&P 500 posting gains of nearly +14% over the final 2 months of 2023. Are there any remaining compelling investment ideas out there that may have flown under your radar?

Below is a list of December Buy recommendations made by analysts who had no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.

For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector.

Consumer Discretionary

Booking Holdings (BKNG) - CFA Level-2 candidate Alex Galanis broke a streak of 6 consecutive Hold ratings given to other stocks and recommended the online travel giant. - Booking Holdings: Well-Positioned For Profitable Travels

Consumer Staples

Target Corporation (TGT) - Analyst The Dividend Bro returned from a 3-year hiatus to make a retail recommendation for the new year. - Target: Multiple Reasons For Optimism

British American Tobacco (BTI) - A different tobacco firm was suggested by former hedge fund manager Thomas Lott, who has long been selective in his recommendations and saw gains for all 6 prior Buy ideas in 2023. - British American Tobacco: Compelling Valuation, But Headwinds Await

Utilities

Consolidated Edison (ED) - Analyst ThinkValue returns with only their 2nd Buy recommendation in 2023 after seeing value in this large-cap utility. - Consolidated Edison: Undervalued And Stabilizing The Business

Energy

Materials

Ownership Rights

Technology

Pagaya Technologies (PGY) - Analyst Francisco Javier Garcia, who had written about BioXcel for his previous 9 articles, brings investors a new idea in fintech. - Pagaya Technologies: Facing A Promising 2024

Industrials

Pharma & Healthcare

Biotech

Entertainment

REITs & Real Estate

Whitestone REIT (WSR) - Analyst REIT Data Market previous REIT recommendation, from February 2023, has delivered total returns exceeding 40%. They return in December to present a new idea. - Whitestone REIT: Positioned To Benefit From Bideneconomics

Preferred Shares

ETFs & Closed-End Funds

Reeves Utility Income Trust (UTG) - Analyst Financially Free Investor, who usually doesn't present recommendations on individual tickers, presented his interest in this UtilitiTes and Transportation-focused CEF on Christmas Day. - UTG - Buy It Before The Up-Cycle Starts

Neos Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (BNDI) - ETF and wealth-building analyst Austin Hankwitz believes that this small relatively unknown Bond ETF is a good option. - BNDI: 2024's Hidden Gem Bond ETF

Inclusion Criteria: The above ideas were objectively compiled based on the set criteria. Exclusions include new Seeking Alpha writers, broad market calls, crypto ideas, leveraged ETFs, and stocks that were repeat recommendations by the contributor.

