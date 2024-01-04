Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rare Stock Picks In December 2023 - From 34 Discerning Analysts

Jan. 04, 2024 12:00 PM ETUTG, TAN, KF, KSA, MCI, BNDI, BKNG, ETD, UAL, TGT, MO, BTI, RIG, WFRD, APA, STGAF, ED, APD, HPGSF, QRTEP, PGY, BIDU, FN, AAOI, NOTE, TX, WBD, EB, KEQU, NOTV, CRVS, OPCH, VERV, WSR
SA Rare Stock Picks Monthly profile picture
SA Rare Stock Picks Monthly
31 Followers

Summary

  • Welcome to another installment of our monthly Rare Stock Picks series. Today, we're highlighting December 2023 investment picks you may have missed.
  • As you know, some Seeking Alpha analysts are more discerning by nature. Others are finding compelling ideas hard to come by in today's market environment.
  • The following new investment ideas were made by analysts who have NO OTHER Buy/Strong Buy recommendations in the past 3 months, making them rare selections.

December carried a recent market uptrend even higher, with the S&P 500 posting gains of nearly +14% over the final 2 months of 2023. Are there any remaining compelling investment ideas out there that may have flown under your radar?

Below is a list of December Buy recommendations made by analysts who had no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.

For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector.

Consumer Discretionary

Consumer Staples

Utilities

This article was written by

SA Rare Stock Picks Monthly profile picture
SA Rare Stock Picks Monthly
31 Followers

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UTG--
Reaves Utility Income Trust
TAN--
Invesco Solar ETF
KF--
Korea Fund Inc
KSA--
iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF
MCI--
Barings Corporate Investors
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.