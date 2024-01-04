Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Spirit Realty Capital: Time To Exit Realty Income (Rating Downgrades)

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs faced challenges in 2023 but rebounded late in the year.
  • The bull thesis for REITs includes attractive valuations, fading interest rate headwinds, and a moderately strong macro environment.
  • We disagree on all three fronts and hence are downgrading both Realty Income Corporation and Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. stock.
left behind

MediaProduction/E+ via Getty Images

Real estate investment trusts ("REITs") had a tough 2023 right until October. It was around there that some larger cap quality names were being thrown away like they were about to go out of business. Our preference was to stay

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
41.1K Followers

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

s
saratogasfinest
Yesterday, 6:46 PM
Comments (74)
It’s a quality reit. That means it trades on one metric, its yield. In the current environment 5% fair value, under that bad value, the farther you go above that good value. Anything else you wanna say about it is just mumbojumbo
y
ynwa90
Yesterday, 6:41 PM
Comments (1.15K)
Agreed, it's nothing more than a bond proxy at best that yields barely more than short term IG bonds and still holds risk in portfolio quality deterioration. Some of their smaller competitors still have growth. It's not an indictment of them, its been a good run but the economics going forward just aren't as good from where the market prices them at their size today.
C
Coany
Yesterday, 6:31 PM
Comments (9)
While I continue to be a strong believer in O and have some differing predictions from your main points I thought this was a great article in caused me to think of things in a different light even if I don’t totally agree. Thanks for sharing your thoughts with us.
Deadguru profile picture
Deadguru
Yesterday, 6:30 PM
Comments (5)
A little confusing, the title says "Time to Exit", but the downgrade is to "Hold". I do agree with the hold, O may chop around a bit in the lower 50's but as interest rates drift down that 5.3% dividend is going to look more tempting than it does now. Under $50 I might even be a buyer again. Good article, I appreciate the variety of metrics Mr. T. Value used to evaluate O (and REIT's in general).
F
Felloni
Yesterday, 6:59 PM
Comments (598)
@Deadguru buy the stock, buy a collar for zero and keep your dividend.
Jacks Place profile picture
Jacks Place
Yesterday, 6:30 PM
Comments (6)
Opinions!
D
Dangerous with Crayons
Yesterday, 6:20 PM
Comments (817)
Maleficent... I see what u did there :)
D
Dominic7
Yesterday, 6:12 PM
Comments (716)
You are a little early for an April Fool joke!!!
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Yesterday, 6:05 PM
Comments (5.76K)
Exit O?

Hell to the no…
L
Ldb201
Yesterday, 6:11 PM
Comments (3)
@InvestInMETA AGREE
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Yesterday, 6:23 PM
Comments (27.26K)
@InvestInMETA There might be someone who might be interested in buying that for article title rights.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

