Cal-Maine Foods: A Significant Miss Drives Shares Lower, But Some Positives Persist

Summary

  • Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.'s fiscal Q2 2024 egg volumes missed expectations, with a significant drop in sales and poor earnings.
  • A massive decrease in sales explained.
  • Feed costs have declined, which is a positive factor for margins, but the variable dividend may not meet income expectations.
  • Near-term likely lower for Cal-Maine Foods, but positives are there.
New life

zencreation/iStock via Getty Images

After a massive surge in egg pricing in 2022, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) stock enjoyed an incredible bounce. We cautioned investors to sell the stock in December 2022. While shares trickled a bit higher

Comments (1)

S
Sugar Charlie
Today, 6:31 PM
Comments (1.82K)
This stock traded at about $57 in 2015 and is subject to wild swings. For the agile and skilful it can be a trade, but not in my view an investment, as it is a pure commodity stock based on a volatile commodity. If you hold it, you would likely do so for the low P/E and the high dividend yield. But FT consensus 2024 earnings estimate is only $2.78.
