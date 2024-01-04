Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ford: Bumpy Road Ahead

Summary

  • Ford's position in the electric vehicle market is not as strong as its legacy in the automotive industry.
  • The company's profitability is in the secular decline and my analysis suggests that future prospects look cloudy.
  • The attractive valuation should not mislead potential investors as the discount is fair given all the secular challenges Ford is facing.

Investment thesis

The fact that Ford's (NYSE:F) iconic F-Series pickup has been the best-selling car in the U.S. for over 40 years truly fascinates me. However, past domination is not a guarantee of future success, especially considering the

I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

T
Talking Bull
Today, 3:48 PM
Comments (639)
Interesting that your comparison of Ford, Rivian, and Tesla only includes the highest priced pickup offerings. If your table featured the F150 Lightning base model (mid-$50k), the cost penalty for essentially incremental differences in range and performance becomes clear. Ford has price advantage.

Moreover, the Cybertruck doesn't effectively exist yet (with so few on the road) and Rivian doesn't have the bench strength to weather any kind of headwinds so buyers risk owning an expensive orphan.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen how deep the US EV market really is.
S
Stewart Foreman
Today, 3:37 PM
Comments (5.59K)
@Dair Sansyzbayev
The open question I would put to you is, what do you think Ford doing behind the scenes in developing EVs?

If you believe (as you apparently do) that Ford is only going to strive to make marginally better versions of the Lightning and Mach E at higher volumes for years to come, then you are correct that Ford is probably not a good investment.

I would suggest you spend the time exploring the Capital Day presentation they did last Spring. You can find that on Ford investor relations website. Then decide if they can execute on what is talked about in that presentation.
sam026 profile picture
sam026
Today, 3:02 PM
Comments (1.46K)
Your analysis seems based upon the assumption that the world's automobile market will be totally dominated by EVs.
Yes, the current green forces seems to be pointing the industry that way. However, what will happen if the buyers don't buy/accept EVs as their choice for personal transportation. Hybrids offer a greener approach without the loss of freedom, range and choice that 100% electric takes away.
The legacy manufacturers who have weathered many different approaches to personal transportation really don't wish to bet the farm on today's "one and only one" answer. And for this cautionary approach the Wall Street analysts love to bash them.
Ford is the only US auto company to survive both World Wars, the great depression, the Arab oil embargo, the Japanese auto invasion, endless governmental laws, rules, regulations plus the ups and downs of our economy. Could it be that maybe those folks in Dearborn aren't so dumb after all.
d
deadhead213
Today, 2:47 PM
Comments (5.73K)
F-150’s are selling out faster than the dealerships can obtain them. EV is overrated and overpriced. $F will be fine. No reason to panic
l
larryb58tc
Today, 2:58 PM
Comments (270)
@deadhead213 Deadhead is right, EVs are not the future being the next 20-40 years. They EV's can't compete and without gov't mandates and subsidies would already be a niche or dead issue and probably will be until the discovery of "Unobtainium." Good luck with that.
