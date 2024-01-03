Jeremy Poland

Dear readers/followers,

Aker BP (OTCQX:AKRBY) is a company that I invested in back in September. The company, since then, has underperformed somewhat since that time. It's an investment into the oil and gas sector, a sector where I am typically underrepresented in terms of exposure.

My own cost basis for Aker BP remains at around 233 NOK - that's a great cost basis for this company as long as oil is above the $60/barrel level, and I expect this to be the case for 2024 as well.

Aker BP specifically, is a play on the NCS, or the Norwegian Continental shelf, with one of the most attractive assets in the entire European area, the Johan Sverdrup field. The company is also a bit of a market leader when it comes to net emissions lowering, with a heavy pipeline of executions with significant growth potential once these come online.

This is an update article, from my last one, which you can find here. Since that time, the company has reported 3Q, we have expectations for 2024, and I'll update my own targets at this time.

Aker BP - Continued appeal in Norwegian Energy

The NCS remains one of the best areas in Europe for upstream and for the industry in energy. Aker BP is among the largest players in this geography, owning Valhall, Alvheim, Skarv, Ula, and the aforementioned Johan Sverdrup.

Aker BP, as an energy business, has a capacity of producing 400 mboepd on a quarterly basis, and the last set of assets, including Johan Sverdrup, has a life span of over 50 years, which is another reason to be positive on the company, as long as energy remains a sector to invest profitably in.

Another thing Aker has going for it is its efficiency ratings and record. We're talking about production efficiency of over 94%, and the company can produce at a Boe of less than $6/share, which is down 50% since 2022 due to a mix of OpEx, better tariffs, and other factors.

Especially OpEx, which is a recurring weight, has been lowered and is an impressive trend here.

3Q23 is the last set of results we have, and the results were good. Aker BP managed to maintain low production costs and competitive emission results, while impacted by ongoing maintenance which drew down overall production volumes.

The company did reiterate its project plans and developments. it also managed to generate very strong cash flows, and it reiterated its dividend level of 0.55 on a quarterly basis.

Production, as I mentioned before, has received a bump as well. The company's estimated production level is now up to 455-465 mboepd, and the cost normalized around the $6/barrel level on the low end.

Aker BP IR (Aker BP IR)

So as you hear, the company's production cost is up from the trough the last time I wrote about it, last quarter, but I estimate it as staying at the $6-level for some time and not going all that far up for 2024E here.

Aker BP IR (Aker BP IR)

The most impressive part about Aker BP remains, as I see it, the company's leadership in GHG emissions. On a global industry net emission intensity scale, which is the scale used by Rystad Energy, Aker BP is a market leader (Source: Rystad Energy, Aker BP).

The company also managed to add new assets to the stream, with Kobra East and Gekko. Aker BP executed these projects at two-thirds of the estimated time and managed a new record with 13,600m reservoir exposure from a single well here.

Aker BP is an incredibly solid executor of projects, and this is something you can take with you when you invest here - there's an upside based on that here.

Take a look at what the company's production is estimated towards the end of the decade, and the various IRR numbers estimated here. The key price, as I've mentioned, is above $60-$65/barrel oil, and as long as that's the case, the company has a project portfolio payback of 1-2 years, no more.

Looking at the company's volume, you can see that the company's estimated production is at over 500 mboepd at the end of this decade. Together with the company's efficiency, this means that Aker BP is managing very strong realized prices with excellent product execution and continued high cash flows.

Aker BP IR (Aker BP IR)

This will also, as I see it, continue to make it very likely for the company to manage high total income, if not at the same levels we saw in 2022, then at least at normalized prices for both liquids and Natgas.

This comes together with the company's fundamentals, which continue to be absolutely solid - even far better than before. The company has continued liquidity of over $6.5B at an equity ratio of 33%, with leverage of 0.19x. To realize how good this is, we just need to look at the company's recent history. Leverage is down from around 1.5x to around 0.2x in less than 3 years, with significantly lower debt, and good continued liquidity available.

The credit agencies also consider the company solid, with Moody's at Baa2, and S&P Global and Fitch at BBB. The company has also grown the dividend by 10% which now means a yield of over 7.8% at the current share price of over 290 NOK for the native.

This is the current guidance for the 2023 fiscal.

Aker BP IR (Aker BP IR)

Aker BP is one of the highest-rated oil and energy producers in some services and safety considerations. If you use GuruFocus, you may know about the company's GF score, combining growth, profitability, value, strength, and momentum. Aker BP manages a 97/100 score here, which is among the sector-leading companies here (Source: GuruFocus).

In terms of margins and business profitability, the company is one of the best companies on the planet. With an operating margin of over 72% and a ROCE of over 28%, every company manages even close to the same profitability here. '

Let's look at the risks and upsides for the company here.

Risks & Upside for Aker BP

The risks for the company are similar to most other energy companies and upstream businesses. Aker's biggest dependence is on the oil price, which is global, and which Aker BP has no control over. That's why the break-even prices for these companies are important. Aker BP can't claim break-even prices as low as some of the Middle-Eastern or Russian, or even some of the South American companies, but it's still competitive, and I don't see a bbl price of $35 happening easily, or soon, or in 2024.

The upside to the company is continued outperformance on the project and on the execution side, which I from Aker BP and its track record consider to be quite likely. That being said, I also believe, based on the company's valuation record, that the dividend is at least half of the upside for the company here, and estimating anything above 15% annually if you buy at anything but a very cheap valuation, is unlikely.

In order to get over 20-30% RoR, you have to "BUY" this company at a low valuation.

And Aker BP, at this time, is not at a low valuation.

Valuation for Aker BP - technically a "BUY", but not much upside here

If you recall or have read my last article, you know that I considered the company a "BUY" at 325 NOK. I'm not changing my PT here, but I want you to understand that an upside to that price target is predicated on a crude price of at least $70/share, or preferably above that. (Source: Author's Calculations)

In order to accept that high share price, you should be fairly bullish long-term on a sector that has a lot of inherent cyclicality.

The lower you go, the more conservative you're viewing this company and this sector. My cost basis should imply where I believe this company to become a "must-buy", above other companies. Just as some sector similars like Enbridge (ENB), are a must-buy below a certain price, so too is Aker BP.

In this case, I say that Aker BP is a "BUY" below 240 NOK/share - but the long-term "BUY" target remains at 325 NOK.

S&P Global targets remain very high. 18 analysts follow the business and consider it a "BUY" at a minimum price of 275 NOK and 420 NOK on the high side, with an average of 352 NOK. So while you may say that my target is high, realize that it actually is fairly conservative in the long-term and look at what other analysts believe it is worth. 12 out of 18 analysts have the company at either a "BUY" or an "Outperform" here, implying still a high level of conviction for this company's prospects.

I personally believe Aker BP to be a good "BUY" here - but also believe that there are better opportunities out there at this time, which is why I'm at a "BUY", but not all that keen to buy more here.

If you want oil exposure, want NCS, want a good yield, then this is a potential for you. That 7.8% yield is fairly safe here, and you can get a 10-15% upside here.

Beyond that, I don't see a superb potential for the company here at this price - though a market-beating potential is certainly there.

Here is my current thesis for Aker BP.

Thesis

I consider Aker BP to be one of the most interesting oil exploration and production companies in all of Europe. Due to a number of ITM options, I am now the owner of a 0.4% portfolio stake in Aker BP, and I intend to keep this, even at this updated thesis and target.

I still view Aker BP as having an upside to a conservative price target of 325 NOK, which based on the number of projects as well as the macro we're currently seeing, I believe to be easily obtainable in the long run. However, I do not underestimate the volatility of the company here.

That makes Aker BP stock a "BUY" for me, and an appealing one, though not as appealing as it was below 250 NOK.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

This means that the company fulfills every single one of my criteria, making it relatively clear why I view it as a "BUY" here.

Thank you for reading.

This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

