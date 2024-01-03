Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Improving Risk-Adjusted Returns With U.S. Quality Dividend Growth

Jan. 03, 2024 7:55 PM ETABBV, T, DGRW
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.2K Followers

Summary

  • The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index (WTDGI) held 12 out of these 18 securities in 2023, which contributed to its dividend growth of 6.6%.
  • Since its inception in 2013, WTDGI has managed to outperform the S&P 500 by about 40 basis points annually and do so with 1.3% lower volatility.
  • WTDGI’s starting universe already shows a quality tilt and improving valuation coming from removing non-dividend payers and companies whose dividends exceed earnings or are at risk of cutting their dividend payments.

Pie-chart on paper graphs

Henrik5000

By Alejandro Saltiel, CFA

In a year of moderate economic growth, cash dividend payouts have also grown at a steady pace. The U.S. Dividend Stream®, which sums the indicated dividend payments of all U.S. listed payers, has grown at a

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.2K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABBV--
AbbVie Inc.
T--
AT&T Inc.
DGRW--
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.