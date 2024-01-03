Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 03, 2024 7:54 PM ETSimulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.86K Followers

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 3, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tamara Gonzalez - Investor Relations, Financial Profiles

Shawn O'Connor - Chief Executive Officer

Will Frederick - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Hewitt - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

David Larsen - BTIG

François Brisebois - Oppenheimer

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Simulations Plus First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Tamara Gonzalez from Financial Profiles. Thank you. Ms. Gonzalez, you may begin.

Tamara Gonzalez

Welcome to the Simulations Plus first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results conference call.

With me today are Shawn O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer, and Will Frederick, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Simulations Plus.

Please note that we updated our quarterly earnings presentation, which will serve as a supplement to today's prepared remarks. You can access the presentation on our Investor Relations website at www.simulations-plus.com. After management's commentary, we will open the call for questions.

As a reminder, the information discussed today may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words like believe, expect, and anticipate refer to our best estimates as of this call. There can be no assurances that these will actually take place. So, our actual future results could differ significantly from these statements. Further information on the company's risk factors is contained in the company's quarterly and annual reports and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With that said, I'll turn the call over to Shawn O'Connor. Shawn?

Shawn O'Connor

Thank you, Tamara. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our first quarter

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SLP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SLP

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.