Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alibaba: A Value Investment With Growth Challenges

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
147 Followers

Summary

  • Alibaba's stock is considered a value investment, but there are concerns about its growth rates.
  • The company is focusing on chip design and technology-intensive e-commerce operations to improve efficiency and reduce costs.
  • Regulatory scrutiny and geopolitical risks are affecting investor sentiment in Chinese companies, including Alibaba.
  • My analyst rating for Baba is Hold, as although I have growth concerns, this is a particularly low price for a good company.

Alibaba headquarter

maybefalse

There is strong sentiment around Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) right now. While many Seeking Alpha analysts suggest that the stock is a Buy, I'm hesitant because of the growth rates that may struggle to get back to prior levels

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
147 Followers
I am an independent financial analyst and currently contribute to three major investment publications: Seeking Alpha, The Motley Fool & GuruFocus. I manage a private stock portfolio structured around value and growth investing, with a prime focus on US equities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

globalopp profile picture
globalopp
Yesterday, 10:45 PM
Comments (951)
Re: "I think there are better options for investors to consider..."

With baba currently transacting at P/FCF of just ~7.5X amidst a period of growth moderation, am curious what those better values in the market might be? Thx
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BABA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.