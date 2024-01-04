Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2024 Outlook: Macro Uncertainty Favors Midstream/MLPs

Jan. 04, 2024 8:00 AM ETAMLP, AMNA, ENB, ENB:CA, KMI, MLPB, PAA, PAGP, TRGP, TRP, TRP:CA, XOM, AMZA, KYN, FEN, AMJ, FEI, TYG, MLPX, NTG, FPL, KMF, CEM, EMO, SRV, NML, EMLP, CTR, TTP, ENFR, ATMP, MLPA, AMUB, MLPO, AMTR, AMND, EINC, USAI, UMI, TPYP1 Comment
VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.85K Followers

Summary

  • Most midstream companies remain focused on generating free cash flow and returning cash to investors through dividend growth and opportunistic buybacks.
  • Weaker oil and natural gas prices were a headwind for broader energy in 2023. It is difficult to identify significant upside drivers for energy commodity prices in 2024.
  • Midstream/MLPs could once again be a bright spot in energy in 2024 given generous yields and their defensive qualities.

Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

MLPs and broader midstream were a bright spot within energy in 2023 with total returns of 23.8% and 14.0%, respectively, based on the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI) and the Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA).

Midstream gained while

This article was written by

VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.85K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

m
mhoesel1
Today, 8:12 AM
Comments (88)
Some real good analysis and detail around why pipelines are here to stay for a considerable future. This helps solidify my investments in such vehicles.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMLP--
Alerian MLP ETF
AMNA--
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN
ENB--
Enbridge Inc.
ENB:CA--
Enbridge Inc.
KMI--
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.