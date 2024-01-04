Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
One Dividend Contender To Buy And One Dividend Pretender To Avoid In 2024

Jan. 04, 2024 11:00 AM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Stock, ADC Stock1 Comment
Summary

  • Tyson Foods is a stock to avoid for 2024 due to financial struggles, negative cash flows, and a high payout ratio well above 100%.
  • With interest rates expected to decline, Agree Realty is one REIT I rate a buy for 2024, with potential for capital gains and a strong dividend streak.
  • The REIT sector is expected to rebound in 2024, and Agree Realty is well-positioned for growth with a strong portfolio and fortress balance sheet.
  • TSN is expected to grow its FCF in 2025 to $540 million, but this is still not enough to cover the annual dividend payout.
  • With a mild recession expected in the foreseeable future, both companies could face downward pressures due to the economic slowdown, more so Tyson Foods.

Introduction

With 2023 now behind us, hopefully, 2024 will shape up to be a better year for us dividend investors. Some stocks were up during the year, but there were also some that didn't do too well and were in the

Comments (1)

Article Update Today, 11:02 AM
Thanks everyone for dropping by. If you enjoyed this article please like and follow for more articles on some of your favorite dividend stocks. Also let me know in the comments what you think of these two companies.
