Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dorian LPG: Top Energy Stock Poised To Continue Soaring In 2024

Jan. 04, 2024 1:30 PM ETDorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Stock6 Comments
Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
SA Quant Strategist

Summary

  • The outlook for liquefied petroleum gas shippers looks bright for 2024 in light of rising demand from Asia, which accounts for 60% of seaborne trade.
  • Asian LP gas imports are expected to rise by almost 10% this year, driven by consumption from China’s petrochemical industry and India’s infrastructure development initiatives.
  • In addition, global LP gas shipping rates could rise amid bottlenecks and chokepoints from a geopolitical crisis hindering routes in the Red Sea and transit delays in the Panama Canal.
  • Over the last 52 weeks, Dorian LPG was up 158% vs. the Energy Sector (XLE) -3.12%.  It is among the highest-performing Quant energy stocks, offering investors stronger growth, profitability, and a better valuation framework than the sector.

Liquefied natural gas tanker ship in sea

alvarez

The liquefied petroleum gas shipping industry has risen steadily since 2020 and is forecasted through 2028 to grow at a CAGR of about 7.3%. The outlook looks solid, largely due to the expected boom in demand from Asia, which accounts for

I am Steven Cress, Head of Quantitative Strategies at Seeking Alpha. I manage the quant ratings and factor grades on stocks and ETFs in Seeking Alpha Premium. I also lead Alpha Picks, which selects the two most attractive stocks to buy each month, and also determines when to sell them.

This article was written by

Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
35.39K Followers

Head of Quantitative Strategies at Seeking Alpha.

Data analysis and interpretation have taken center stage in my career. For my purpose, the interpretation of data is the process of making sense of statistics that have been collected, analyzed, and scored. This skill-set has served as a solid foundation for me to identify trends and make transparent predictions in the course of money management. It has also allowed me to develop user-friendly web-based tools that furnish individuals with the indicators and signals to instantly interpret the strength or weakness of a company's value. Importantly, this expertise has helped me build Wall Street trading desks, launch international hedge funds, and construct a SaaS FinTech investment research company.

Prior to my role at Seeking Alpha as the Head of Quantitative Strategies, I founded a Hedge fund and Asset Management company (Cress Capital Management), I was the Head of International Business Development at Northern Trust, and the majority of my career was at Morgan Stanley running a proprietary trading desk.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given that any particular security, portfolio, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The author is not advising you personally concerning the nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security or other matter. You alone are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, security or strategy, or any product or service, is appropriate or suitable for you based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation. The author is an employee of Seeking Alpha. Any views or opinions expressed herein may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

FoxRiverInvestments profile picture
FoxRiverInvestments
Today, 2:13 PM
Comments (28)
At what point is this expensive? Jefferies says $50…
DKnewb profile picture
DKnewb
Today, 2:25 PM
Comments (1.09K)
@FoxRiverInvestments Too expensive to buy or to hold? I'm looking at their fcf and yield, not their sp. When their fcf stumbles, then it may be time to take profits for me.
D
DutchGuy2
Today, 2:26 PM
Comments (1.87K)
@FoxRiverInvestments fundamentally it is since 40… when I sold for a hefty profit > 60%

But.. there will probably be more technical waves to ride - to over $50 - until all the bags have been distributed to hold!
Timothy J Hayden profile picture
Timothy J Hayden
Today, 2:08 PM
Comments (203)
Compelling article and valuation. Shipping stocks are notoriously cyclical and I've been caught asleep at the helm more than once but having said that I will likely have another go here. Enjoyed my ownership of Teekay LNG until it was sold out from under us and willing to try again. Thank you.
Franz-Joachim Kauffels profile picture
Franz-Joachim Kauffels
Today, 1:37 PM
Comments (965)
Very interesting article, Thank You very much. But what is the fundamental difference between Dorian and FLNG ? I owned FLNG last year and it was no real hit. All the best :-))
DKnewb profile picture
DKnewb
Today, 1:41 PM
Comments (1.09K)
@Franz-Joachim Kauffels FLNG carries LNG, LPG carries just that, LPG. LPG is a higher value fuel used extensively for heating, cooking, and so on.

I own both for their yield. The PA from LPG is a bonus.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LPG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LPG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LPG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.