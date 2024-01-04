Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Silvercorp Metals: Misunderstood And Growing Fast

GoldStreetBets Research profile picture
GoldStreetBets Research
882 Followers

Summary

  • Silvercorp Metals Inc. is trading at a very cheap valuation compared to its peers, despite having a much stronger track record of profitability.
  • The company owns 27% of New Pacific Metals, an exciting and undervalued silver explorer and developer.
  • Silvercorp is set to grow production from its flagship Ying Mine project by over 20% by FY 2026 via optimization and exploration activities.
  • The acquisition of OreCorp is potentially transformative: it is highly accretive on a NAV base, and it provides geographical and metal diversification.
  • I expect a substantial re-rate over the next 2-3 years.

Mount Kilimanjaro with Acacia

1001slide/E+ via Getty Images

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM, TSX:SVM:CA) is a Canadian mining company with predominantly silver assets located in China (in the Ying and GC mining districts). About 60% of its revenues come from silver, 34% from base metals (lead, zinc), and the rest

This article was written by

GoldStreetBets Research profile picture
GoldStreetBets Research
882 Followers
Ex-quant, now investing privately within a value investing framework."I constantly see people rise in life who are not the smartest, sometimes not even the most diligent, but they are learning machines. They go to bed every night a little wiser than they were when they got up and boy does that help, particularly when you have a long run ahead of you." Charlie Munger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SVM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

A
ARNOLDMUSCAT
Today, 4:45 AM
Comments (626)
I have a position and will add when the silver price comes down
s
slugzilla
Today, 4:24 AM
Comments (53)
it's always in the next 2 - 3 years
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SVM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SVM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SVM
--
SVM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.