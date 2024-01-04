Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Billionaire Ray Dalio Is Wrong About AT&T, Buy These High-Yields Instead

Jan. 04, 2024 7:15 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T) StockEPD, WPC7 Comments
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • T stock is very popular among income investors due to its attractive yield.
  • However, I do not think it is worth buying right now.
  • I explain why and also share some high-yielding, low-risk stocks that offer much better total return potential than T right now.
High Yield, Low Risk Road Sign

JamesBrey

AT&T stock (NYSE:T) is an extremely popular stock on Seeking Alpha due to the allure of its high yield that is seemingly well-covered by earnings and free cash flow, its relatively stable and defensive business model, and its seemingly

Comments (7)

e
erbrown
Today, 8:16 AM
Comments (281)
T pays a nice dividend. Interest rates will come down this year. Staying away from anything that deals in commercial real-estate.
Coach Baker profile picture
Coach Baker
Today, 7:47 AM
Comments (783)
@Samuel Smith You are so correct. T is a dog. In the last 40 years they have not been able to grow the stock price and they occasionally have an appetite to cut the dividend. Neither provides long term confidence. As an antidote to a sick company I recommend ABBV, AVGO, or EPD (only to name 3). Thanks for highlighting this thesis. Even a billionaire investor can confuse raisins and turds from time to time.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 8:11 AM
Comments (16.27K)
@Coach Baker you're welcome and glad you agree!
Franz-Joachim Kauffels profile picture
Franz-Joachim Kauffels
Today, 7:45 AM
Comments (962)
Telco and communication infrastructure are very interesting because they have a very clear business model. And, there are many alternatives like VZ, AMT, TMUS, CCI or DBGR. But EPD is no good idea for foreign investors because they release K-1 .
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 8:12 AM
Comments (16.27K)
@Franz-Joachim Kauffels thanks for sharing. I like CCI the most of that list.
d
deadhead213
Today, 7:37 AM
Comments (5.72K)
At current levels I’m receiving 250 shrs a year from the $T dividend. I will continue to add $T on any dip below 14.00. $T, is for those with patience and who want to receive a dividend and wait it out. I believe it’s a fantastic buy on all dips and will continue to grow and prosper
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 8:12 AM
Comments (16.27K)
@deadhead213 Below $14, I agree that the equation for T changes a bit.
