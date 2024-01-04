Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mercedes-Benz Is A Gem: Offering Investors About 8% Dividend On <5x P/E

Jan. 04, 2024 4:36 AM ETMercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) Stock, MBGYY Stock
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.28K Followers

Summary

  • Falling interest rates, strong consumer demand, and capital discipline could lead to automotive outperformance in 2024.
  • Within automotive, I hold an especially positive outlook for Mercedes-Benz, with the company prioritizing value and premium offerings while navigating the transition to electrification.
  • As I view Q3 2023 headwinds as temporary, I project that €140 billion in sales and €20-22 billion in operating earnings should reflect very reasonable expectations for MBG in 2024.
  • On valuation, I point out that MBG offers investors an ~8% dividend yield on <5x P/E.
  • Anchored on a residual earnings model, I argue that MBG shares could be about 100% undervalued.

A close-up of the new blackMercedes-Benz SLC

franz12

In my view, falling interest rates, strengthening consumer demand, and capital discipline from OEMs could create an environment for automotive sector outperformance in 2024. On that note, I am especially positive about Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCPK:MBGAF) ("MBG"), as the company

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.28K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MBGAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MBGAF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MBGAF
--
MBGYY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.