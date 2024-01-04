franz12

In my view, falling interest rates, strengthening consumer demand, and capital discipline from OEMs could create an environment for automotive sector outperformance in 2024. On that note, I am especially positive about Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCPK:MBGAF) ("MBG"), as the company is successfully pushing for value over volume and emphasizing the top-tier premium offerings. Moreover, the company's shares are trading exceptionally cheap, with a 2024 projected ~8% dividend on <5x P/E. In fact, anchored on a residual earnings model, I argue that MBG shares could be about 100% undervalued. As a function of both commercial momentum and valuation, I assign a "Strong Buy" recommendation.

For context, Mercedes-Benz stock has underperformed the broad equities market in 2023. For the trailing twelve months, Mercedes-Benz shares are up less than 5%, compared to a gain of approximately 24% for the S&P 500 (SP500) and a gain of close to 22% for the Eurostoxx 50 (FEZ).

Seeking Alpha

Third Quarter Weakness Likely Temporary

Before we address the outlook for MBG and associated shareholder distribution, let me quickly discuss the latest data points, especially the Q3 weakness that may be a concern for some investors. In the September quarter Mercedes-Benz missed consensus expectations, as the group reported a 12.4% margin for Cars EBIT and a revised its guidance downwards to 12-14% for FY 2023 and 10-11% for Q4, following margins of 14.8%, 13.5%, and 12.4% in Q1-Q3'23 respectively. Although the earnings miss is unfortunate, I point out that the disappointment was mostly due to "temporary factors". Notably, supply issues have caused MBG to miss out on approximately 5% of a mix-rich GLC and E-Class units, amounting to around €1.75 billion in lost EBIT on a full-year 2023 estimated basis, according to my estimates. Adjusting Mercedes-Benz's results for the lost volume in GLC and E-Class units, the group's EBIT would have been approximately flat vs. Q2.

Mercedes-Benz Q3 2023 results

2024 May See Expanding Revenue And Earnings ...

With the Q3 2023 hiccup seen as temporary, I am bullish on Mercedes-Benz going into 2024. Specifically, I like both the macro setup, as well as Mercedes-Benz commercial strategy. On macro, I view falling rates as a major tailwind for the automotive business. Investors should consider that a large share of auto purchases are financed through credit. Accordingly, lower credit should stimulate consumer confidence and demand. Meanwhile, energy prices -- and inflation in general -- are falling, which supports operating leverage on higher topline. In my opinion, €140 billion in sales and €20-22 billion in operating earnings should reflect very reasonable expectations for MBG in 2024.

In context of MBG's commercial strategy, I like how management remains committed to the value over volume push, and emphasizing a premium position in the automotive sector. In my opinion, a premium strategy will isolate the German carmaker from the likely inevitable price competition against EV start-ups, notably new brands coming from China. Relating to this, I highlight that the upcoming launches slated for next year will target the premium vehicle market: MBG's key releases planned for 2024 include an update on the electric G-Class, the AMG variants of both the E-Class and GLC, as well as the launch of the new AMG GT. Notably all of Mercedes-Benz' 2024 models trend towards the high-end offerings in the automotive market with RSPs of >€70,000. In addition to margin benefits, a larger share of premium vehicles as a percentage of total units sold should also ease fluctuations in earnings throughout economic cycles, as premium/ luxury demand is more resilient.

... Setting Up For Attractive Shareholder Returns

Given the supportive backdrop in 2024, I am surprised to see that market participants are still pricing Mercedes-Benz stock at approximately 5x earnings and an 8% implied dividend yield. On top of the dividends, MBG is also actively engaging in share buybacks, which I estimate in the range €1-3 billion for 2024 (1-3% incremental yield). On that note, investors should consider that CFO Harald Wilhelm has previously hinted that the group is comfortable operating with a significantly lower industrial liquidity balance compared to the €28.5 billion by the end of September 2023, although he did not specify a target liquidity. In any case, I view MBG's 8% implied dividend yield as the lower end of the possible range for shareholder returns.

Valuation: Set TP At $147/Share

In my opinion, companies with steady and relatively predictable business fundamentals like Mercedes-Benz are quite easily and precisely valued with a residual earnings model, which anchors on the idea that a valuation should equal a business' discounted future earnings after capital charge. As per the CFA Institute:

Conceptually, residual income is net income less a charge (deduction) for common shareholders' opportunity cost in generating net income. It is the residual or remaining income after considering the costs of all of a company's capital.

With regard to my Mercedes-Benz stock valuation model, I make the following assumptions:

To forecast EPS, I anchor on the consensus analyst forecast as available on the Bloomberg Terminal till 2026. In my opinion, any estimate beyond 2025 is too speculative to include in a valuation framework. But for 2-3 years, analyst consensus is usually quite precise.

To estimate the capital charge, I anchor on Mercedes-Benz's cost of equity at 9.25%, which is approximately in line with the CAPM framework.

For the terminal growth rate after 2025, I apply 2.25%, which I view about in line with estimated nominal global GDP growth.

Given these assumptions, I calculate a base-case target price for Mercedes-Benz stock of about $147/share.

Analyst Consensus; Company Financials; Author's Calculations

I acknowledge that investors may hold varying assumptions regarding these rates. Therefore, I've included a sensitivity table to test different scenarios and assumptions. See below.

Analyst Consensus; Company Financials; Author's Calculations

A Note On Risks

Of course, investing in Mercedes-Benz is not without risks. Specifically, I argue that a worsening macro backdrop, including a less favorable rate cut environment, could negatively affect car units sales volume in 2024. Moreover, geopolitical risks such as the Ukraine conflict and Mercedes-Benz's exposure to China contribute to business uncertainties. Lastly, investors should also consider that as a cyclical business (automotive sector), Mercedes-Benz share price is influenced by investor sentiment volatility.

Investor Takeaway

Falling interest rates, strong consumer demand, and capital discipline could lead to automotive sector outperformance in 2024. Within automotive, I hold an especially positive outlook for Mercedes-Benz, with the company prioritizing value and premium offerings, while pragmatically navigating the transition to electrification. As I view Q3 2023 headwinds as temporary, I project that MBG will generate €140 billion in sales and €20-22 billion in operating earnings in 2024. Anchored on a residual earnings model, I argue that MBG shares could be about 100% undervalued.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.