Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple: 2024 May Be A Breakout Year

Jan. 04, 2024 4:39 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) Stock1 Comment
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
22.13K Followers

Summary

  • Apple's recent share price weakness presents a potential opportunity for investors to consider a long position.
  • After a weak 2023, the consumer electronics industry may be ripe for a recovery.
  • Apple's Services business is growing rapidly, offsetting weakness in hardware sales, but hardware still dominates its revenue mix.
  • With a pro-cyclical hardware business, a recovery in device shipments would likely benefit Apple's business and its shares.

Apple Store

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Weakness in the share price of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) may be a new opportunity for investors to consider a long position in the iconic consumer electronics company. Apple has been hit by a

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
22.13K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

TechStock Hunter profile picture
TechStock Hunter
Today, 4:59 AM
Comments (382)
I think you missed something big here! ....
2024 will probably see Apple mount a major response to Microsoft/Google/etc in the AI space. We will probably see many new and exciting things, for example have a look at this, YouTube, "Apples New Mutlimodal AI BEATS GPT 4 Vision New APPLE AI":
https://youtu.be/utTtrwW9GpM
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.