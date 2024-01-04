Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Xinyu Ru profile picture
Xinyu Ru
Summary

  • StealthGas is a deeply undervalued investment opportunity, trading at 0.36x estimated book value and with a catalyst for earnings growth.
  • The Panama Canal situation isn't well understood, and the market is underestimating the potential free cash flow benefit from longer-than-expected transit restrictions.
  • Bargain value stock should rise to a book value of around $17.70 per share, approximately 270% higher than today's stock price.

LNG tanker is passing by Singapore Strait.

IgorSPb

Thesis

Benjamin Graham lays out certain types of sensible investment opportunities in The Intelligent Investor. In our opinion, the StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) opportunity resides within the deeply undervalued bargain category of equity that Graham recommended buying. Trading at 0.36x

I conduct deep research into two main types of situations. The first type of situation is deep value stocks that are set to grow and underappreciated by the market. The second type of situation is when a change in the world kicks off an investment trend that we expect to continue for the medium-term. I spend time in understanding both change and growth. Change is important because it often marks the beginning of a new trend. While I am sector agnostic, I research the companies and themes with which we invest in, in great detail. Often, this will involve seeking out the views of industry experts, ex-employees and management. The investment concepts that I come up with may be either micro or macro in nature. Either way, I seek to ensure I understand the situation better than our competitors in the market before writing about them. It's only in this way, that I can understand whether a security is mispriced or not. As Phil Fisher would say, I do my scuttlebutt homework. I have a double bachelor's degree in finance and law, have been investing for a decade now and have beaten the S&P 500 since inception of my Fund. My motivation for writing on Seeking Alpha is two-fold, (1) to generate criticism of our investment ideas to better understand where we could be wrong and, (2) in a world full of opinions, to seek the truth. I firmly believe in the idea of radical doubt - I've found over time that the best-performing ideas are the ones where we understand the potential flaws in the thesis in great detail.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GASS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

p
pachamama
Today, 5:10 AM
Comments (548)
Ok.
Would have appreciated a more in depth review of the related party transactions and risks involved.
The discount to nav is
clear but the trust and confidence in this group is the issue to investigate.
