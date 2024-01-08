SPSM Vs. IWM: The Index Followed Drives Different Results

Richard Drury

Introduction

The Russell 2000 Index is probably considered the gold standard for tracking the performance of US Small-Cap stocks. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is by far the largest ETF investing based on that Index. The question poised here is whether that is the best index measuring the performance of Small-Cap stocks. Using the SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM), based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, I put that premise to the test. Over the past decade+, SPSM has consistently treated investors better by 92bps, thus earning a Buy rating for investors wanting a Small-Cap index-based ETF. Only due to that, I would then rate the IWM ETF as a Hold.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF review

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The investment seeks to track the investment results of the Russell 2000® Index, which measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the U.S. equity market. The fund generally invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its underlying index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its underlying index (i.e., depositary receipts representing securities of the underlying index) and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents. IWM started in 2000.

IWM has $67.4b in AUM and comes with 19bps in fees. The yield is a meager 1.35%.

Index review

FTSE Russell provides this description of their Index:

The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the US equity universe. The Russell 2000 Index is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index representing approximately 7% of the total market capitalization of that index, as of the most recent reconstitution. It includes approximately 2,000 of the smallest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership. The Russell 2000 is constructed to provide a comprehensive and unbiased small-cap barometer and is completely reconstituted annually to ensure larger stocks do not distort the performance and characteristics of the true small-cap opportunity set.

Highlights from the Methodology PDF include the following vital points:

Reconstitution occurs on the fourth Friday in June. On the rank day, all eligible securities are ranked by their total market capitalisation.

FTSE Russell uses objective criteria to assign companies to the US equity market. Criteria like incorporation or headquarters location are considered.

Companies with a total market capitalisation less than $30 million are not eligible for inclusion in Russell US indices. Companies with less than an absolute 5% of shares available will be removed from eligibility.

The Index contains stocks where the market-cap ranks #1001-3000 after applying the prior points.

Holdings review for IWM

As sector allocations differ between the ETFs, I will start there.

Unlike an ETF that would use the Russell 1000 Index, representing Large-Cap stocks, Information Technology stocks only place fourth here with less than half the weight a R1000-based ETF has.

Having almost 2000 holdings helps spread the risk as the Top 10 here have half the influence they have in a R1000 ETF. Roughly half the positions have a weight under .02% and combined they come to 10% of the portfolio, or about the same allocation of the 35 largest positions. The point being even an oversized gain at the bottom will have minimal effect on the ETF's results.

Distributions review for IWM

Payouts have grown at a 7.56% rate over the last five years, but even faster after COVID struck. That said, the yield is still only 1.35%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF review

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The investment seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. Under normal market conditions, the fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the index. The index measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the U.S. equity market. SPSM started in 2013.

SPSM has “just” $9.9b in AUM, a fraction of what investors have in IWM. That said, fees here are lower (3bps) and the yield is higher: 1.61%.

Index review

S&P provides this description of their Index:

The S&P SmallCap 600® seeks to measure the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. The index is designed to track companies that meet specific inclusion criteria to ensure that they are liquid and financially viable.

The Index Methodology PDF provides these facts about its construction:

The family is composed of a wide range of indices based on size, sector, and style. The indices are weighted by float-adjusted market capitalization.

The index contains the 600 smallest market-caps in the S&P 1500 Index.

The index is capped market capitalization weighted. For capping purposes, the indices are rebalanced quarterly after the close of business on the third Friday of March, June, September, and December.

Companies must have positive as-reported earnings over the most recent quarter, as well as over the most recent four quarters (summed together). The R2000 has no similar restriction.

Holdings review for SPSM

SPDR did provide sector allocations but not on the holdings list where I can generate the count per sector item.

Later, I will compare these sector weights against IWM; there are differences.

Here, the Top 10 represent 5.7% of the portfolio and the Top 20 just over 10%. With a third the number of stocks than IWM, fewer positions are under .03% in weight, with the bottom half of the ETF’s holdings coming to 25% of the total weight.

Distributions review for SPSM

Not surprising considering the high holdings overlap, SPSM shows a similar 5-year CAGR for dividends at 7.19%, and again much higher since COVID. With a yield of only 1.6%, not an ETF for income seekers.

Comparing ETFs

When it comes Growth/Value allocations, the index used has some differentiating effect, with IWM having more of a Growth tilt than SPSM.

That is not the case when sectors are compared, where more differences appear.

Here, five of eleven sectors differ by over 2%: two of those by over 4%. While IWM might be more growth oriented, the two sectors with the largest variance to SPSM slant it toward a more defensive industry allocation.

Despite showing a wider difference in CAGRs since 2020, the correlation factor is still .99. From 2013, the resulting CAGR favors SPSM by 92bps annually, which adds up over time. The fee difference accounts for 16bps of that deviation. Annually, most years are close, except for 2020-21 when each ETF was much better than the other in one of those years.

Portfolio strategy

I would consider either of these ETFs as a good Core holding for US Small-Cap stock exposure. I consider a Core ETF to be one that should match the market as defined by the underlying index, less the fees charged. Around such ETFs, investors seeking Alpha have numerous factor-based or actively managed funds to add to their allocation in this market-cap segment. Here are just a few possibilities to consider beyond using IWM or SPSM as a Core ETF.

Final thoughts

With both Large-Cap and Mid-Cap stocks pounding Small-Cap stocks over the past decade, one might ask, “Why bother?”. Here are some reasons why:

Since 1972, Small-Cap stocks have outperformed Large-Cap stocks, and only slightly trailed Mid-Cap ones.

A Small-Cap allocation adds diversity in sector allocations compared to the other market-caps.

Small-Cap stocks have .86 correlation to Large-Cap stocks; .95 to Mid-Cap stocks. This should reduce risk versus a 100% Large-Cap stock allocation.

According to SPGlobal, Small-Cap stocks should do well as interest rates decline as long as a recession is avoided.

For those who believe in reversion-to-mean, that should benefit Small-Cap stocks as they have room to make up after a historic period of lagging performance.

Valuation statistics favor Small-Cap stock, with both their P/BV and P/E ratios below the others, especially compared to the Large-Cap stocks.

