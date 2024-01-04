Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SoFi Technologies Stock: Analyst Downgrade In The Spotlight

Summary

  • I am of the opinion that SOFI's future EBITDA will be in line with expectations, considering the company's net interest margin outlook, good cost control, and its revenue diversification target.
  • SoFi Technologies' shares are at a fair valuation based on my analysis of its P/B and EV/EBITDA valuation metrics.
  • I still assign a Hold rating to SOFI, as I disagree with the KBW analyst's view that the stock is overvalued and that the company's EBITDA will be below consensus.

SoFi Technologies Acquires Technisys SA For $1.1 Billion

Justin Sullivan

Elevator Pitch

I rate SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares as a Hold.

A Wall Street analyst recently lowered his rating for SOFI to Underperform (equivalent of a Sell), and SoFi Technologies' stock price fell by -13.9% on January 3, 2024 in response to the

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (3)

A
Andrewv001
Today, 7:26 AM
Comments (91)
It will be higher than it is today after earnings with almost 100 percent certainty
MrPink325 profile picture
MrPink325
Today, 7:14 AM
Comments (267)
"There are good reasons to believe that SoFi Technologies can maintain its strong EBITDA growth momentum for the foreseeable future." Then why with no real headwinds a Hold?
A
Atlantic Hospitality Group
Today, 7:09 AM
Comments (148)
SOFI stock under the Base Case scenario is 10.38 USD. Compared to the current market price of 8.96 USD, SoFi Technologies Inc is Undervalued by 14% so thanks for the opportunity to pick up some more at discount and on its way to $15 by summer and $20 in 2025 I believe based on continued strong growth and pick up in student refinance.
