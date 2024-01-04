Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Newmont Corporation: Why I Turn Bullish Heading Into 2024

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.28K Followers

Summary

  • Mining/gold companies faced challenges in 2023, but fortunes are set to shift positively in 2024 with rate cuts stimulating demand for commodities like copper and gold.
  • Gold prices are trading close to all-time highs due to geopolitical tensions, desire for an inflation hedge, and anticipation of rate cuts.
  • Newmont's recent acquisition of Newcrest Mining positions it as the world's largest gold producer, with potential for substantial value creation through portfolio divestitures.

Business gold candlestick investment stock exchange wealth financial concept on 3d golden trade market background of growth finance chart success commercial graph diagram or savings trading value.

Lemon_tm

The mining and gold sector has suffered a difficult year in 2023, grappling with multifaceted challenges: For example, gold and metals demand suffered from surging treasury yield on Fed rate hikes, a strong dollar and concerns about a US recession, sluggish European demand, and

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.28K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NEM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NEM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NEM
--
NGT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.