Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eagle Bancorp: My Favorite Small-Cap Regional Banking Find

Jan. 04, 2024 5:33 AM ETEagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Stock
The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
1.16K Followers

Summary

  • Eagle Bancorp is a full-service community bank that operates primarily in Northern Virginia, Suburban Maryland, and Washington D.C.
  • The bank has a strong focus on customer service and offers a range of competitive banking products.
  • Despite challenges in the macro environment, Eagle Bancorp has managed to maintain profitability and grow its total deposits and loans while building a solid balance sheet.
  • Shares could be up to 35% undervalued with current prices leaving the stock trading at just 0.73x FWD P/B.
  • Strong Buy rating issued.

The Exchequer - His Majesty"s Treasury, the United Kingdom "s Department of Finance and Economy, London, UK

mtcurado

Investment Thesis

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) is a small-cap regional bank that has suffered a significant setback in share prices as a result of the regional banking crisis earlier this year.

The bank has faced a declining NIM and

This article was written by

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
1.16K Followers
The Value Corner - Brought to you by Haavisto Capital LTD.Buffett style picks fit for the modern investor.Six years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks and ETFs to create robust and profitable value generation solutions. I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. My opinions may change at any time and without notice. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EGBN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. My opinions may change at any time and without notice. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EGBN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EGBN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EGBN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.