Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wizz Air: Potential To Disrupt The Airline Industry With Market Share Growth (Rating Upgrade)

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.77K Followers

Summary

  • Wizz Air’s revenue is growing impressively, driven by inflationary benefits and the expansion of its fleet.
  • With its load factor exceeding 90% despite this, Wizz is well-placed to maintain its current trajectory.
  • Management is planning a significant expansion East alongside market share in Europe, with a substantial orderbook that materially rivals its peers. Should this be delivered, growth will exceed 10%.
  • Wizz’s margins are fantastic, with scope for an EBITDA margin in excess of 20%. This is currently funding expansion but positions Wizz for substantial distributions in the future.
  • Wizz is outperforming its peers yet is trading at a ~69% discount, implying value. We believe its performance and valuation now warrant a buy rating.

Wizz Air Airbus 320 parking in London

Rathke/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Wizz’s recent performance has shown the successful revival of its growth story, with profitability and revenue generation significantly above its pre-pandemic levels. The company maintains its cost advantage relative

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.77K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WZZAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WZZAF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WZZAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.