Disney: Not So Magical Anymore

Stone Fox Capital
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Disney had a dismal 2023 and lost its top global box office position to Universal.
  • Projections for 2024 box office sales are not looking good due to Hollywood strikes, pushing out several franchise movies to 2025.
  • Video streaming services are facing pressure as subscribers cancel due to large price hikes.
  • The stock isn't appealing at 21x forward EPS targets, with so many questions regarding the 17% EPS growth rate required for that P/E multiple.
Magic Book With Open Pages And Abstract Lights Shining In Darkness - Literature And Fairytale Concept

RomoloTavani

After a dismal 2023, Disney (NYSE:DIS) appears to have not learned anything from the failures of the past few years. The media company has made a lot of noise regarding the Board of Directors alignment, but the company

Stone Fox Capital

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
45.49K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

K
KevinKj
Yesterday, 8:24 PM
Comments (297)
So much of Disney is failing, from streaming to the empty parks at Disney World. Disney has lost all creativity as they purged all diversity from their workforce so Iger can virtue signal to his friends. There is no hope for Disney unless Iger is ousted.
williamcarswell profile picture
williamcarswell
Yesterday, 8:10 PM
Comments (433)
Political correctness will keep wrecking Disney. They’ve learned nothing. The director of the new Star Wars movie said her goal is to “make men uncomfortable.” Huh? Who does she think the majority of Star Wars viewers are?

www.worldofreel.com/...

Keep churning out this crap and people will stop watching Star Wars movies. Now do this analysis for each and every other $DIS brand. Wall Street won’t mention this risk, but it seems real to me. Until they get a grip on the tone-deaf political correctness, their stock is at risk.
T
Tola5
Yesterday, 8:16 PM
Comments (52)
@williamcarswell
Try check this one out showing a better view when you look the number youtu.be/...
williamcarswell profile picture
williamcarswell
Yesterday, 8:25 PM
Comments (433)
@Tola5 I don’t think you can do something as simple as run the math. The brand damage is cumulative.

You insult and disgust your younger viewers now, guess what? They won’t take *their* kids to sequels years from now. You can’t measure that kind of damage immediately, but it’s definitely occurring.
Dr Edward John Gerety III profile picture
Dr Edward John Gerety III
Yesterday, 8:07 PM
Comments (182)
Never bet against the mouse. While Liberals will hold firm when they boycott, Conservatives normally fold and that will happen with Disney. Bob Iger will turn this ship around.
K
KevinKj
Yesterday, 8:18 PM
Comments (297)
@Dr Edward John Gerety III I do agree that conservatives are terrible fighters; however, the Disney fall is not due to a conservative boycott. People are moving on from Disney, all people, not just conservatives. It is a decaying company that continues to lose customers at the hand of Bob Iger's failed leadership.
