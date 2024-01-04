Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment update

This time last year (January 2023), I advocated to buy Cencora (NYSE:COR) stock at $188-$190 for an expected return of 33% to $214–$218 per share. We are now 28% of the way into this 30%+ change in intrinsic value after we said to increase position size last October.

The market has done an excellent job for holders of COR's equity, acting as a conduit between investors and their stock holdings, winding the company's valuation higher as it grew earnings on produced equity employed in the business.

A single stockholder of COR has increased his or her net worth 1.85x these last 3 years with minimal drawdown as a result of the company's earnings growth (and the bull market of 2020-'21). Whilst investors do not realize this 'earnings growth' directly on their income statements, it has been capitalized onto their balance sheets via the corresponding change in market value, increasing wealth all the same. The point on minimal drawdown is absolutely critical—t's one thing to sell higher at point A than point B—but how we got there is equally as crucial.

Figure 1.

Source: Tradingview

This report will draw direct comparison to my last 2 ratings on COR and illustrate where to look next. It will also digest the company's FY'23 numbers and illustrate where the strengths lie for COR economically and for its investors over the coming years.

Net-net, I continue to rate COR a buy based on the reasons outlined here today, raising our price objective on the company to $226/share over the coming 6-12 months.

Critical investment facts

1. Analysis of economic value

Comparative statistics

Direct comparison from prior assumptions is immensely helpful in this instance. In October, I outlined the following assumptions in our take on COR, which shaped the investment thesis.

One, the market had baked in overly pessimistic expectations for the company and priced in minimal risk at the time. It expected 1.9–11% return based on various growth assumptions out to FY'28. It also expected 5–6% return on capital and around 30-35% reinvestment of earnings this year,

Two, one should keep in mind this is a firm producing 18–22% return on capital at risk in the business (it did 22.2% ROIC in 2023). This meant actually decreasing capital deployed from $60.8/share in 2020 to $55.4/share in 2023. Critically, it produced $12.30/share in NOPAT on the $55.40/share last year, vs. $11.95/share on $60.88/share in 2020.

The company therefore turns over capital 23.5x, demonstrating its production advantages, and that it prices its offerings well below industry averages. COR's competitive advantage therefore lies in its ability to price itself below competitors, and therefore produce more sales per $1 of capital invested in the business.

Three, as to my own assumptions on the company:

That COR was worth $41Bn in market value looking out to June 2024 (see: last report, Figure 11: "COR Implied Valuation, rolling estimates 2020–2024")

That investors might expect ~3x the market's expected return (1.9%–2%) with return on equity in the realms of 350–400%, but paying 55x book value reducing this to 6–7% ROE.

Figure 1a.

BIG Insights

Outcomes since the October analysis are revealing. COR beat the market's expectations of earnings and sales growth in its FY'23 numbers, and the market outpaced our internal assumptions in repricing the company's multiples.

Consequently, the company's market valuation is now $41.5Bn (in line with forecasts), and it now sells at 16x forward earnings, still below the sector's 19x.

We therefore have a company with the following statistics:

Investors earned a trailing ROE of 14% last year (adjusted for a price-to-book multiple of 80.2x), more than double our assumptions for '23. ROE's are highly-levered returns—if you strip out the use of debt to finance asset growth (which produces an equity multiplier of 93x as I write) the company's core ROE is 2-3% on average. Normally I'd scoff at these numbers, but the company is producing 20-22% return on un-leveraged capital invested in the business, so the returns are solid in my estimation, and leverage is accretive to value in this instance. So we have a company that has created immense shareholder value these last 5 years: It trades at 3 points higher than its 5-year average P/E of 13x at 16x, and 5 points higher than the 5-year avg. EV/EBIT of 12x at 17x;

A 5-year average 2.65% dividend yield on cost;

FCF persistently >$10/share or 5% rolling yield

Triple-digit return on equity with strategic use of leverage.

Assumptions for 2024 and beyond

Ultimately, my assumptions are that COR will continue to compound its intrinsic value in similar fashion over the next 1-5 years. The supporting factors for this outlook are simple, namely:

(i). For the next 12 months (<1 year), investor return prospects are bolstered by the company trading below sector multiples and at a reasonable absolute valuation of 16x forward earnings.

(ii). For the coming 1–3 years (>12 months), sales and earnings growth are tipped at 8–9% by The Street respectively, in line with historical averages. This is backed by predictability of cash flows (OCF and FCF) and small reinvestment requirements to grow.

(iii). Looking beyond 3-years, COR's business returns and returns on shareholder equity speak for themselves. Routinely producing a rate of NOPAT on capital above 18% (now hovering >20%) as mentioned earlier, there is simply no more appealing outlook in my estimation. If stock returns mirror business returns over the long-run, then prospects for investors are exceptional with these economics.

Consensus estimates have been an accurate forecasting tool over the last 4-5 years. Since 2019, The Street's EPS forecasts have fallen within 95% of COR's quarterly earnings prints, as seen in Figure 1b. As a result, there is confidence in using these figures for forecasts going forward. The Street is forecasting 8-9% growth in earnings out to 2026 for COR.

Finally, at 16x FY'25 earnings estimates of $14/share derives a valuation of $226/share. I am therefore raising our objective on COR to $226 for the next 6-12 months.

Figure 1b.COR quarterly earnings actuals vs. consensus, within tight range since 2019

BIG Insights

2. Overview of 2023 financials

Revenues + asset growth

COR filed its FY'23 numbers in November of last year. Starting with the P&L, top-line revenues increased by 9.9% YoY in a solid period of growth. COR did $262.2Bn of business in FY'23, driving an 8% rise in gross profit to $9Bn. It pulled this to earnings of $8.53/share, up from $8.04 last year, 6.1% YoY growth. I'd point out the company continued its share repurchases this year, asymmetrically driving EPS growth—comparatively, net income for the company was up 4% YoY.

Winding back the clock 10 years the growth of COR as a company is evident (Figure 2). Revenues have climbed from $119.6Bn in '14 to the $262Bn last year. Meanwhile, it has employed an additional $41Bn assets on the balance sheet since then, financed through $42.3Bn in additional debt. This forms the bedrock of our investment thesis in COR, in that it can redeploy capital at attractive rates into the business to grow, whilst paying dividends and producing plenty of surplus capital given the capital efficiency.

Figure 2.

BIG Insights

Marginal analysis, operating walk through

In 2023, COR's gross margin was underscored by two factors:

(i) the outcomes from its antitrust litigation settlements related to the opioid crisis,

(ii) inflationary inputs—which clearly had an impact on the P&L—as higher LIFO expenses increased cost of revenues to $253.2Bn for the year.

Critically, operating expenses also rose by 11.6% to $11 per share, despite the accounting treatment of the litigation of COR's opioids settlements in FY'23 vs. FY22 respectively. Despite the increase in OpEx, operating income only decreased by 110bps YoY. The company's operating walk through for 2023 is seen in Figure 3.

Figure 3.

BIG Insights

Assumptions for 2024

Looking to FY'24, management are baking in growth to the forecasts. For example, the following assumptions stand out:

Revenue expected to expand in the range of 7—10%,

U.S. Healthcare Solutions forecasted to grow within the same range as above

Ex-U.S. sales projected to grow 4—8%,

Operating income expected to grow 4—6%.

These are reasonable numbers from management's end in my opinion, and here's why:

1) The company has grown FCF (before interest) at a 5-year and 3-year CAGR of 48% and 39%, respectively, providing surplus capital to reinvest for additional growth projects.

2) Projected sales and earnings growth is behind 3-year averages, providing a conservative base to work from.

3) The robust economics discussed earlier, compounding earnings off minimal relative reinvestment of cash to do so.

Collectively, these points illustrate a bullish picture for COR shareholders in my opinion.

Discussion summary

In short, the numbers do the talking in COR's investment debate. The company continues to present with attractive economic characteristics that bolster investment prospects for the next 1-3 years. In the shorter term, the market has provided an excellent opportunity to own a piece of COR at just 16x forward earnings, below the sector average of 19x, and very reasonably in my view. Adjusted for consensus growth forecasts (which have been on target since 2019), you're paying just 1.9x forward earnings.

Therefore, I increase our price objective on COR to $226/share and reiterate to buy the company based on factors raised here today. Net-net, reiterate buy.