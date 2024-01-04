Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Median Household Income In November 2023

Summary

  • Motio Research is picking up the legacy of Sentier Research in producing monthly estimates of median household income.
  • The pandemic spike affected the collection of data used to generate the U.S. Census Bureau's annual estimate for 2019.
  • November 2023's estimated median household income estimate of $76,791 represents a $203 increase over our initial estimate of $76,588 for October 2023.

According to Motio Research, median household income in November 2023 was $77,084. The estimated income earned by a household at the exact middle of the income distribution in the United States increased by $205, or 0.27%, from Motio Research's

