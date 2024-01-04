anilakkus/iStock via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

I initiated coverage of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) stock in August 2023 and recommended buying STNE before its Q2 FY2023 results were released. In the end, STNE continued its correction despite the strong numbers. I followed this price action closely and published a follow-up article calling StoneCo a great "buying opportunity" after the correction described above took place. As time has shown, my two calls ultimately proved to be correct, as the share price has risen by >80% since the publication of my second article:

And when I look at the company's latest results, I come to the conclusion that STNE's momentum is probably not over yet and that the stock has much higher growth potential in the coming years.

Why Do I Think So?

StoneCo Ltd. is a Brazilian company listed on the Nasdaq with a market cap of ~$5.36 billion. It operates in 2 main segments:

Financial services (87% of total sales in Q3 FY2023): Provides payment processing, digital banking, and credit solutions to Micro, Small, and Medium Businesses (MSMBs); Software (13%): Offers Point of Sale ((PoS)) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions for retail and services sectors, including tools for CRM, e-commerce, and omnichannel integration.

In Q3, StoneCo exceeded consensus expectations with a 25% YoY increase in total revenue, reaching R$3.1 billion [~ USD$ 639.57 million]. Adjusted EBT surged 3.3 times year-over-year to R$545 million, surpassing guidance by 16%. Adjusted net income grew four times year-over-year to R$435 million, a historic high for the company. All this resulted in an EPS beat of ~17.4% for Q3:

STNE saw an adjusted net cash increase of R$1.8 billion year-over-year, reaching R$4.9 billion. A portion of that excess cash was allocated to a R$300 million share repurchase program approved by the Board in September 2023.

In other words, StoneCo now has cash equal to ~38% of its market capitalization, and the company has been buying shares from the market faster than at any time in its public history.

At the same time, as we have seen above with the key growth figures (sales, EBT, EPS), STNE is growing quite rapidly from an operational perspective. Moreover, growth can be observed in two business areas simultaneously.

STNE's IR materials

In the financial services business, the MSMB TPV increased by 20% year-over-year, twice the industry rate. The MSMB client base expanded by 42% year-over-year, with a net addition of 317,000 clients QoQ, totaling almost 3.3 million merchants. The banking segment also showed positive results, with active clients reaching 1.9 million and deposits growing to R$4.5 billion.

The software business evolved, with software revenues reaching R$388 million and adjusted EBITDA increasing to R$79 million, achieving a margin of 20.5%.

I am pleased to see how fast the margin expansion is happening: in just one year, StoneCo's net profit margin has almost doubled, and if we adjust the firm's financial statements for certain items, we are looking at a multiple margin expansion:

STNE's IR materials

During the latest earnings call, StoneCo's management highlighted trends in administrative expenses, showing a decline in nominal terms and a focus on control while scaling the business. The company continues to gain efficiency across main business lines, including logistics, customer service, and losses. Also, the executive team expects to see lower financial expenses as the CDI rate reduction continues.

In the longer term, the company intends to continue its integration of software and financial services to achieve synergy effects and expand its market share. In parallel to expanding its share in an already fast-growing market, StoneCo has ambitious plans to increase monetization and improve operational efficiency, leading to a 31% CAGR of adjusted net profit by 2027.

STNE's Investor's Day [November 2023]

However, the market is pricing somewhat less optimistic figures into the company's valuation: The implied EPS CAGR for the next 4 years (FY2023 excluded) is only 12.3%, which seems too conservative to me personally.

Seeking Alpha, STNE's Earnings Estimates, author's notes

But as you can see, despite this discrepancy between management's vision and Mr. Market's, the implied P/E for FY2026 is slightly above 10x, which is very high given the YoY acceleration in EPS growth that year.

Staying on the topic of valuation, it should be noted that STNE is rated 'B' by Seeking Alpha's Quant System, which is quite good. Yes, some metrics look high, but they are offset by strong growth - I'm talking mainly about the high P/E ratio of ~20x, which is countered by a very low PEG ratio of 0.32x.

Seeking Alpha, STNE's Valuation, author's notes

The rally we have recently seen in STNE shares has not pushed the company's valuation to the previous 2022 heights. But we don't need that to drive them higher: all we need is for STNE to maintain a P/E ratio of 20x by year-end and for the consensus EPS of $1.20 for FY2024 to prove true. Then STNE would be undervalued by ~35.8% today.

YCharts, author's notes

The Bottom Line

You should keep in mind that investing in StoneCo carries certain risks, including exposure to the market and economic fluctuations, regulatory and legal challenges, and intense competition in the highly competitive financial technology industry. The company's international operations expose it to currency exchange rate volatility, while dependence on technology makes it vulnerable to cybersecurity threats. Credit risks, especially defaults by clients, and potential reliance on a few key clients for significant revenue pose additional concerns. The successful execution of StoneCo's strategic initiatives and the impact of interest rate changes further contribute to the array of risks investors should carefully consider.

It is also possible that I am wrong with my valuation calculations: some banks, e.g. Morgan Stanley, see a downside rather than an upward potential for STNE in 2024.

Morgan Stanley, proprietary source [December 2023]

Despite all the risks, however, it seems to me that STNE's recovery growth is far from exhausted. In 2024, we should see another round of EPS growth, improved margins, and expanded market share. All of this should have a positive impact on STNE shares and provide investors with another positive year. The company's current valuation gives me hope for this. For all these reasons, I am reiterating my 'Buy' rating today and recommend taking a closer look at STNE as a medium-term investment.

