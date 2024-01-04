Top 5 Mining Stocks To Watch In 2024

DeoSum/iStock via Getty Images

The year 2024 is here and it is time for the traditional "Top 5 Mining Stocks to Watch" list. All the featured companies should encounter major catalysts this year. Although they are not risk-free, they offer significant upside potential. Just like every year, I know that there are definitely some other companies with high potential that could have been considered for inclusion into the Top 5. If you are missing such a company on the list, please feel free to mention it in the comments section.

5. Adriatic Metals (OTCPK:ADMLF)

Adriatic Metals was last year's No. 1. Its Vares project was originally expected to get into production in Q3. However, after some delays, the production should start any day now (it is possible that the production has already started, however, the official announcement hasn't been released yet).

According to the August 2021 feasibility study, the mine should be able to produce 3.71 million toz silver, 62.7 million lb zinc, 46.2 million lb lead, 2.8 million lb copper, 21,800 toz gold, and 2.9 million lb antimony (or 11.2 million toz of silver equivalent) per year on average, over 10-year mine life. However, over the first 5 years, the production should equal nearly 15 million toz of silver equivalent per year. The AISC should be only $7.3/toz of silver equivalent, and the initial CAPEX should be only $168 million. The economics of the project are great. At base-case metals prices of $25/toz silver, $1.36/lb zinc, $1.04/lb lead, $4.3/lb copper, $1,800/toz gold, and $1.04/lb antimony, the after-tax NPV (8%) equals $1.062 billion, and the after-tax IRR equals 134%.

The metals prices used for the calculations are slightly higher compared to the current market prices, on the other hand, after the December reserves update, it is sure that the mine life will be expanded. According to the December 20 news release, the volume of ore reserves nearly doubled from 7.3 million tonnes to 13.8 million tonnes. The majority of growth is attributable to the Rupice Northwest deposit with 5.7 million tonnes of new ore reserves. The reserves contain 83 million toz silver, 640,000 toz gold, 1.59 billion lb zinc, 1 billion lb lead, 141 million lb copper, and 53 million lb antimony. As a result, the originally projected 10-year mine life was expanded to 18 years.

It will be interesting to watch the progress of the mine ramp-up and the continuation of exploration activities in 2024. Both events have a high potential to add to the share price. If everything goes well, there is a good chance to repeat last year's 30% share price growth. If the metal prices cooperate, the growth may be even stronger.

4. First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals will be a very interesting company to watch in 2024. The well-established major copper and gold miner was originally expected to produce around 1.75 billion lb copper, 280,000 toz gold, and 72.5 million lb nickel in 2023. However, these numbers had to be revised down due to the political issues encountered by its main asset, the Cobre Panama mine.

Long story short: First Quantum and the government of Panama negotiated new terms for the renewal of the Concession Contract for the Cobre Panama mine. On October 20, the National Assembly in Panama approved Bill 1100, the proposal for approval of the renewed Concession Contract for the Cobre Panama mine. On the same day, the president of Panama sanctioned Bill 1100 into Law 406. But surprisingly, on October 29, the president announced the decision of the government to hold a popular consultation on Law 406, on December 17. Moreover, unconstitutionality challenges against Law 406 started mounting. On November 13, First Quantum announced that it started reducing operations at the mine site, due to an illegal blockade of small boats at the Punta Rincon port which disrupted deliveries of fuel for the power generation plant, as well as the loading of copper concentrate onto vessels. On November 20, First Quantum announced a further reduction of operations. And according to BNN Bloomberg, the mining operations were completely halted on November 23.

Cobre Panama was responsible for approximately 45% of First Quantum's copper production and around 55% of its gold production. It was also First Quantum's lowest-cost operation, with a Q3 AISC of $1.52/lb copper (compared to the company-wide AISC of $2.45/lb copper). And its share on First Quantum's gross profit was 66% in Q3 2023 and as much as 70% during 9M 2023.

This is the reason why First Quantum's share price declined from $20 to $8 over the last two months. There is a high chance for the share price to return back to the $15-20 level very quickly if any kind of deal with the Panama government regarding the Cobre Panama mine restart is reached. Whether such a deal is reached is only to be seen. However, the presidential election will take place in Panama on May 5. There is a good chance for a new deal to be reached after the elections are over, as the mine was responsible for 7,000 direct and more than 40,000 indirect jobs, 5% of GDP, and 75% of exports of the country. Moreover, if First Quantum is forced to keep the mine closed, it will most probably sue the government. According to a recent Reuters article, First Quantum could seek compensation of more than $50 billion. This is something a country with a GDP of $77 billion (2022 data) cannot afford. Therefore, going to the arbitration would be a huge risk for the government of Panama. On the other hand, it would be risky also for First Quantum, as its debt situation could start getting out of control during a prolonged time period without Cobre Panama cash flows.

3. Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF)

Calibre Mining is in the middle of a transformative deal. On November 13, Calibre Mining and Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) announced a business combination that will create a new mid-tier gold producer with a production rate of more than 500,000 toz per year. Calibre alone used to be cheap, mainly due to political risks, as its cornerstone Limon mine is located in Nicaragua. This is where the combination with Marathon Gold should help a lot, as Marathon's brand new Valentine gold mine is situated in the safe jurisdiction of New Foundland, Canada. Following the completion of the transaction, the Valentine mine along with Calibre's Pan Gold mine in Nevada, will be responsible for approximately 60% of Calibre's NAV.

The new company should have 748 million shares outstanding. It means a market capitalization of $755 million at the current share price of $1.01. The company will hold cash of $148 million and restricted cash of $180 million. The net debt will be -$66 million, which means an enterprise value of around $690 million. It is not much for a company that is expected to produce around 280,000 toz gold in 2024, growing to the 500,000 toz level in 2025, after the Valentine mine is completed.

Source: Calibre Mining

The Valentine mine is approximately 50% complete, its commissioning is expected in Q4 2024, with the first gold pour in early 2025. It should be producing 179,000 toz gold at an AISC of $1,046/toz on average, over a 14-year mine life. However, good exploration results keep on coming from the property and there is a high probability that the mine life will be extended.

In 2024, the completion of the Marathon Gold transaction and the resulting diversification of jurisdiction risks should be a significant catalyst for shares of Calibre. And towards the end of the year, if everything goes as projected, the mine commissioning should provide a further boost. I wouldn't be surprised to see shares of the company 50-100% higher by the end of 2024.

2. IAMGOLD (IAG)

IAMGOLD is about to complete the Cote gold mine construction soon. This should be a major game-changer for several reasons. First of all, IAMGOLD's production will grow by approximately 50%, moreover, Cote should have significantly lower AISC than its current operations. Another important factor is the diversification of the jurisdiction risk, as right now, around 80% of IAMGold's production comes from Burkina Faso. After Cote mine is up and running, Burkina's share will be reduced to approximately 50%.

The Ontario-located Cote mine is 60%-owned by IAMGOLD. It should be able to produce 365,000 toz gold per year on average, over an initial 16-year mine life. Over the first 6 years, the production should average 495,000 toz gold per year. The AISC was projected at $851/toz over the mine life, and $760/toz over the first 6 years of operations. It means that over the first 6 years, IAMGOLD's share on Cote's production should be around 300,000 toz gold per year, which would boost the production volumes (guided at 410,000-470,000 toz gold in 2023) by nearly 70%. At the same time, the company-level AISC should decline significantly. The 2023 guidance envisions an AISC of $1,750-1,825/toz gold. Even if the AISC is higher, let's say $1,000/toz instead of $760/toz, Cote alone should be able to generate annual operating cash flows in the $300 million range at the current gold price.

Source: IAMGOLD

It is reasonable to expect an operating cash flow of around $400 million in 2025, if the gold price remains above $2,000/toz, the Cote ramp-up progresses according to plan, and the Essakane and Westwood mines maintain their current performance. For comparison, IAMGOLD's market capitalization stands at $1.2 billion, and enterprise value at $1.6 billion right now. If the gold price remains above $2,000/toz, and the Cote mine ramp-up is smooth, IAMGold's share price may double quite easily by the end of 2024.

1. Equinox Gold (EQX)

Equinox is a mid-tier gold producer, aimed at breaking the 1 million toz gold per year mark. A major step towards reaching this goal is the completion of the Greenstone mine. Greenstone is 60%-owned by Equinox and 40%-owned by Orion Mine Finance. Its average production rate over the initial 14-year mine life should be around 360,000 toz gold, with 400,000 toz gold per year over the first 5 years. It means that approximately 240,000 toz should be attributable to Equinox.

As Equinox's 2023 gold production is estimated at 590,000 toz, Greenstone should deliver an approximately 40% production growth. But what is more important, it should also improve Equinox's cost profile significantly. According to the 2023 guidance, Equinox's AISC should range $1,575-1,695. Which is a lot. However, Greenstone's AISC is expected around $800/toz. Even if it is $1,000/toz, Greenstone should be able to boost Equinox's operating cash flow by approximately $250 million per year at the current gold price. It means that Equinox's operating cash flow should nearly double if the other operations maintain their current performance and gold price remains at current levels.

With an operating cash flow of around $500 million, Equinox's market capitalization of slightly less than $1.5 billion, and enterprise value of $2.2 billion look very attractive. Moreover, Greenstone should improve also the risk profile of the company, as until now, as much as 80% of Equinox's gold production came from Brazil and Mexico, and only 20% from the USA. With Greenstone, the safe jurisdictions of the USA and Canada will account for nearly 45% of Equinox's production, which is a major difference. In November, Greenstone was 96% complete according to Equinox. So the first gold pour is expected soon, maybe before the end of Q1. If everything goes well, the share price may double well before the end of 2024.

Source: Equinox Gold

But it is important to note that Greenstone is only one step on Equinox's growth path. The company plans to expand its Castle Mountain mine from 27,500 toz gold to 218,000 toz gold per year, and the Los Filos mine from 170,000 toz gold to 280,000 toz gold per year. The aim is to exceed the 1 million toz gold per year production rate soon.

Happy and successful year 2024!

