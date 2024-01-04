Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Canadian Natural Resources: Dividend Increases And Share Buybacks Holding Up Valuation Despite Deteriorating Fundamentals

Fundamental Insights profile picture
Fundamental Insights
22 Followers

Summary

  • Canadian Natural Resources has seen a significant increase in dividends and share repurchases in the past two years, surpassing previous levels.
  • CNQ's stock has performed exceptionally well in 2023 despite declines in oil prices and the struggles of other Canadian oil peers.
  • This divergence raises questions around CNQ's current valuation and we believe either the stock price may deteriorate in near term or the magnitude of dividend increases slows down.
  • While investors who believe in increasing oil and gas prices should certainly have CNQ in their portfolio, long-horizon value investors may want to wait on the sidelines for a more opportune entry point.

North American Oil

mysticenergy

Introduction and Investment Thesis

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) is the largest oil and gas producer in Canada. The stock has returned an impressive ~18% in 2023, despite oil prices experiencing downward pressure, contrasting with other Canadian oil peers who suffered declines in the

This article was written by

Fundamental Insights profile picture
Fundamental Insights
22 Followers
With years of experience in investment decision-making, I bring a seasoned perspective to various industries with an emphasis on TMT, Business Services and Healthcare. I focus on fundamental analysis and dissect financials and market trends to uncover mispricing situations and potential growth opportunities. My investment philosophy is tailored towards long-horizon investors who are willing to navigate near term choppy waters at times in return for long term rewards

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

D
Dangerous with Crayons
Today, 9:27 AM
Comments (816)
When you started showing share price divergence I was like oh here we go, one piece of a giant puzzel... but then you discussed many other pieces too.

Overall it seemed to me a balanced, more thorough article. Well done.
A
Arthur Fisher
Today, 8:54 AM
Comments (1.17K)
Excellent report. Thank you!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CNQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CNQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CNQ
--
CNQ:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.