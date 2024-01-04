mysticenergy

Introduction and Investment Thesis

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) is the largest oil and gas producer in Canada. The stock has returned an impressive ~18% in 2023, despite oil prices experiencing downward pressure, contrasting with other Canadian oil peers who suffered declines in the year. While the company has a strong history of dividend increases (24 consecutive years), the past two years have seen substantial increases, which were higher than what the company has passed on to shareholders in the past. In total, the dividends paid over the past two years were ~2.2x higher than the dividends paid from 2020-2021, including the meaningful special dividend in 2022. Furthermore, the company undertook the highest amount of share repurchases in its history.

CNQ dividend history (Seeking Alpha)

In this article, we aim to explore whether the valuation of the company is being artificially supported by the extreme level of dividends/share purchases, given its peers have experienced declines along with the broader oil market. We will provide our general view on the valuation, key downside/upside risks, and how long-horizon dividend-focused investors can benefit.

Overall, we believe CNQ is a solid business with exceptional long-term fundamentals, worth consideration in every dividend investor's portfolio. The current dividend appears to be safe; however, the magnitude of recent increases to the dividend doesn't seem to be sustainable. Additionally, in our view, future upside potential appears to be already priced into today's valuation, and there is potential that the valuation is detached from the underlying fundamentals (i.e., recent financial performance and oil price declines). Our view is that long-horizon investors should stay on the sidelines and wait for a more opportune moment to establish a long position in the stock.

Business Overview

CNQ is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company. The company has proven reserves of >5billion BOEs, 60% of which are high value SCO, light crude and NGLs.

CNQ reserves (Company Materials)

The company has essentially been a cash cow over the past decade and is a favorite holding for dividend hungry Canadian investors, as can be seen from its long history of returning capital back to shareholders. The company's key peers include the large O&G names in Canada including Cenovus (CVE), Suncor (SU) and Imperial Oil (IMO). CNQ is the lowest cost oil sands mining operator with long life, low declining assets which allow it to limit its CapEx spend while increasing shareholder returns.

CNQ investor value prop (Company Materials)

Stock Returns in 2023

CNQ experienced a historic rally in 2023 as detailed in the introduction section, becoming the fourth largest company in Canada by market capitalization. Historically, the stock has remained fairly flat in the years pre-covid and plummeted to its lowest point in more than 15 years during the depths of the covid crisis. Since then however, the price has surged over 600%.

CNQ historical stock performance (Seeking Alpha)

It is interesting to note that other Canadian O&G peers had fairly significant declines in 2023 which were in-line with the overall decrease in oil prices as can be seen in the chart below.

CNQ vs. peer performance (Seeking Alpha)

Furthermore, we can see a divergence in CNQ's stock price and oil prices which is a unique phenomenon in the company's recent history as can be seen in the chart below.

CNQ vs. oil prices (Seeking Alpha)

These factors lead us to our assessment of whether today's stock price is justified and whether investors may be at an elevated risk of near term declines if any of the downside risks (to be discussed below) come to materialize.

CNQ Financial Performance and Comparison with Peers

The company experienced stellar growth after the covid years as oil prices skyrocketed. This was apparent is both the top and bottom line results and likely was a key contributor towards allowing CNQ to accumulate sufficient cash for the outsized special dividend and share repurchases.

CNQ Financial performance (Capital IQ)

The company has also paid down a substantial amount of debt as the net debt/EBITDA ratio currently sits at 0.7x, compared to 1.0x two years ago. It is, however, higher than in 2022 when it fell all the way to 0.5x. This is likely a result of the deteriorating top-line in 2023, driven by lower oil prices, which permeated to the bottom line deterioration. The dividend payout ratio for 2023 is ~50%, which is higher than in 2022 (despite the special dividend in 2022). Having said that, we believe the company has a solid balance sheet and cash flow generation capability, which means future dividends are safe, although investors should not expect the same level of increases as we have seen over the past few years (and this could obviously mean a deterioration in stock price).

Compared to peers, we can see below that the top and bottom line results are pretty much in line with major Canadian O&G producers. On the other hand, the stock price has gone higher, whereas peers have seen their prices deteriorate.

CNQ Operating Metrics vs Peers (Capital IQ)

Valuation

For the purposes of our intrinsic value, we will be assuming oil prices that are in line with today's price. Of course, movements in the price of oil can have a major impact on the overall valuations of companies in this industry, and we will discuss this further in the sections below.

CNQ Comps (Capital IQ)

Median peer comps based on the table above indicate a multiple of ~4.5x. Adding in a premium for CNQ's lower operating costs and lower CapEx for the foreseeable future, we believe a 5.5x multiple is justified. This implies a ~5% downside from today's levels. Of course this is just our base case assessment and valuations, especially in the commodity space, should always be assessed with a range with an upside/downside view.

Growth Drivers

Oil or natural gas prices strengthening

This one is quite obvious and we've alluded to this previously. Our general view is that oil and gas prices can be challenging to predict as there are a large amount of external variables which can have an impact here. For instance, a robust global economic recovery could lead to increased energy consumption pushing prices upward. Additionally, geopolitical events, such as tensions in oil-rich regions or international trade disputes can cause oil price volatility (note the increasing tensions in the Middle East). Environmental policies and shifts towards renewable energy sources also play a critical role as stricter regulations on fossil fuels in various countries can reduce oil demand. Readers are encouraged to form their own view on this variable however we recommend looking at O&G businesses with a base assumption that oil prices will remain stable.

Weaker Canadian Currency

Given CNQ's sales are primarily in USD while costs are mostly in CAD, a weakening CAD has a positive impact on the bottom line. Several factors can impact fx rates, for example, differential interest rates between countries, economic outlooks, political stability, and global market sentiments. For instance, if the U.S. economy performs well compared to Canada, the CAD may weaken, benefiting CNQ's bottom line. Again, this is a variable which is challenging to predict hence we recommend taking a view that the fx rate remains stable.

Capex restraint and increased return of capital to shareholders

CapEx spending and return to shareholders are generally inversely related. By restraining CapEx, the company can free up more funds for distribution to shareholders through dividends or share buybacks, which will help maintain the valuation. It is interesting to note that there are no major projects on the horizon for the company so we expect CapEx to remain fairly stable.

Note that the inverse of all the factors mentioned above would constitute risks for CNQ (i.e. weaker O&G prices, stronger CAD and higher CapEx spending)

Potential Risks

Delays to the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion (TMX)

CNQ is dependent on the completion of the TMX in order to increase capacity. The project has been delayed several times and CNQ expects there to be further delays. One of the primary objectives of the TMX project is to expand Canada's capacity to export oil and CNQ, as a major player stands to benefit significantly. A delay in the TMX project would mean continued limitations on Canada's export capabilities, affecting CNQ's potential revenue from international sales. Without the TMX, Canadian oil continues to face transportation bottlenecks which often lead to a discount on Canadian crude oil compared to global prices (i.e. WCS-WTI differential). This discount affects the revenue and profitability of companies like CNQ.

Investor Takeaways

Having exposure to solid dividend compounders is recommended for all long-horizon investors. CNQ definitely falls into this category and should be considered as a potential investment at the right price. The divergence between CNQ's stock performance, oil prices, its financial performance, and its peers' stock prices raises questions about the company's current valuation. While the company's financial health, indicated by relatively low leverage and a solid balance sheet, supports the safety of future dividends, the scale of recent increases in shareholder returns may not be sustainable in the long term. This could potentially lead to a recalibration in the company's valuation. Long-horizon investors should stay on the sidelines and wait for a more opportune moment to establish a long position in the stock.