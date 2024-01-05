Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
35 Articles From 2024 Market Prediction Investing Competition

Jan. 05, 2024 8:00 AM ET
SA Article Competitions
Summary

  • Here is a list of all entries from the recent 2024 Market Prediction Investing Competition.
  • We received 35 eligible articles.
  • Stay tuned for details about upcoming competitions.

Below is a list of all 35 articles from the recent 2024 Market Prediction Investing Competition.

No. Title Analyst
1. 2024 Outlook: Recession And New All-Time Highs Andrew McElroy
2. 2024 S&P 500 Forecast: A Bull Market On Borrowed Time Logan Kane
3. The S&P 500 Could Reach 5,000 As A Result Of Interest Rates WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA
4. S&P 500: Why 2024 Could Be The Worst Year Since 2008 Eugenio Catone
5. S&P 500 Forecast 2024: Muddling Through Dan Stringer
6. A Bull Market Started In 2023 (As Predicted) And Is Predicted To Continue In 2024 ANG Traders
7. S&P 500: New All-Time Highs Before A Major Sell-Off David Ksir
8. Our Prediction For The S&P 500 In 2024 PropNotes
9. It's A Bull Market After All - Expect It To Continue In 2024 Gary Gambino
10. 2024 Will Probably Be A Flat Year For The S&P 500 The Beginner Investor
11. S&P 500 To Decline To 3,500 Points By The End Of 2024 (A Contrarian View) Zoltan Ban
12. My Totally XLNT Pure Guess For The S&P 500 Finish In 2024 Joseph L. Shaefer
13. S&P500 2024: A More Optimistic Viewpoint Michael McGrath
14. 2024 Might Bring A Corrective Wave To The S&P 500 Michael Del Monte
15. Interest Rates Do Not Matter - Here's What The Market Will Do In 2024 Fernando Batista Costa
16. S&P 500 In 2024: Macros And Market Breadth Hinder 2023 Repeat Sandeep G. Rao
17. S&P 500 Prediction 2024: Massive Volatility As The Economy Slowly Rolls Over

Dan Victor, CFA
18. S&P 500 In 2024: A Tranquil Year Barring Exogenous Shocks Jim Sloan
19. S&P 500 2024 Outlook: Clash Of The Titans Nicholas Bratto
20. The S&P 500: Single-Digit Returns For 2024 Quad 7 Capital
21. An S&P 500 Prediction Model Based On Macroeconomic Variables Lance Brofman
22. All-Time Highs Are Coming For The S&P 500 Next Year Daniel Jones
23. Our 2024 S&P 500 Market Prediction The Value Portfolio
24. Sam Kovacs' 2024 Market Prediction Robert & Sam Kovacs
25. SP500: Market Outlook For 2024 - Pump And Dump Damir Tokic
26. S&P 500: Maturity Walls, Moderation, And The Trump Wildcard In 2024 Valkyrie Trading Society
27. S&P 500: Positive Run Into 2024 Khaveen Investments
28. 2024 S&P 500 Outlook: A Year Of Reckoning Lies Ahead For A Complacent Market Ahan Vashi
29. S&P 500 In 2024: Bear Market Before All-Time High The Fortune Teller
30. S&P 500 In 2024: Much Ado (Volatility) About Nothing (Return) The Macro Teller
31. S&P 500 In 2024: Bumpy Ride To New Highs Toma Hentea
32. A Permabear Sees A Rally, Angst And Euphoria In 2024 Kirk Spano
33. Outlook For 2024: Slowing Economic Growth, 5175 For The S&P 500 John D. Edwards CFA
34. S&P 500 Prediction For 2024: 6,000 By Year End

Sanjeev Sharma
35. What Is In Store For 2024?

Michael Blair

This article was written by

SA Article Competitions
