Vasilii Binzari

Back in February of 2023, I started DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) with a “Buy” rating, saying that its push further into the entire lifecycle of the agreement process through its CLM solutions looked promising, while warning that 2023 would likely be a transition year. More recently in October, I wrote that the stock had gotten way too cheap. DOCU has been on a rollercoaster, with the stock down about -4% from my original write-up, up about 40% since my last article. Let’s catch up on the name.

Company Profile

As a refresher, DOCU offers electronic signature solutions that allow users to sign documents electronically on various devices. It provides different versions of its product that are designed to meet the needs of users from specific regions, industry verticals, and organizational sizes. It also offers an assortment of add-on features, such as SMS delivery, identity verification, notarization, and dynamic forms.

In addition to its anchor eSignature product, DOCU also offers Contract Lifecycle Management, or CLM, solutions. The company has several CLM offerings, including Gen, CLM Essentials, CLM and CLM+, that help automate workflows throughout the entire agreement process, both before and after the signature. It also has an AI product called Insight that can search and analyze documents by legal concepts, and an Analyzer add-on product that is used to find potential risks within an agreement.

DOCU's products are sold via a SaaS subscription model, with pricing based on functionality and by how many "Envelopes" are provisioned. DOCU "Envelopes" are digital containers that can send a single or multiple documents for signature or approval to one or multiple recipients.

Buyout Rumors and Q3 Results

DOCU shares got a lift in mid-December when The Wall Street Journal reported that the company was working with advisors to explore a possible sale of the company. The Journal noted that the company has been talking to a number of suitors, including both technology companies and private equity.

In the past, DOCU has been linked to Microsoft (MSFT), and the two companies formed a strategic partnership in 2022. While a strategic fit, I’m not sure MSFT would be interested in buying a company where growth has slowed.

A more logical buyer might be private equity, in particular Thoma Bravo. The firm has a strong history of buying slightly down on their luck tech companies, and using what it calls a “buy and build” strategy to help ignite growth.

After raising $32.4 billion in December of 2022, including $24.3 billion for its Fund XV, the PE firm didn’t make new many big splashes in 2023. It completed the acquisition of Coupa for $8.0 billion in February after announcing it in December of 2022. The deal was done at an 8.4x EV/forward sales multiple for a company that grew its subscription revenue 20% the prior quarter to being bought out. More recently, it bought NextGen Healthcare for $1.8 billion, completing the deal in November. Overall, though, 2023 was a pretty slow year for the firm.

With an EV of just under $11 billion, DOCU would be the largest acquisition for Thoma Bravo if it were interested. Its largest acquisition so far was $10.7 billion for Anaplan in 2022.

Now there are some things that Thoma Bravo likely finds attractive with DOCU, which we can see when DOCU reported its Q3 results last month. Chief among them is the company’s strong free cash flow generation. There are also some things that need improvement.

For Q3, the company generated $264.2 million in operating cash flow and $240.3 million in free cash flow. Through the first nine months of the year, the company has generated $708.8 million in OCF and $638.5 million in FCF. That’s a lot of cash the company has thrown off this year.

Revenue, meanwhile, rose nearly 9% to $700.4 million, topping consensus estimates by $10.3 million. Subscription revenue came in at $682.4 million, a 9% year-over-year increase, while Professional services revenue fell -16% to $18.1 million. International was particularly strong, with growth of 18%.

Billings rose 5% to $691.8 million. That was down from 10% growth in Q2. The company had guided for billings growth of 2%.

DOCU added approximately 36,000 customers in the quarter, bringing its customer base to 1.47 million, up 11% versus a year ago.

Dollar net retention in the quarter was 100%. This was down from 102% in Q2 and 105% in Q1.

Looking ahead, DOCU guided for full year revenue of $2.746-2.750 billion, with subscription revenue of $2.670-2.674 billion. That compares to a prior forecast of $2.735-2.737 billion in total revenue and $2.649-2.661 billion in subscription revenue. It projected billings of $2.835-2.845 versus a prior outlook of $2.804-2.824 billion.

For Q4, the company forecast revenue of $696-700 million, with subscription revenue of $679-683 million. That represents growth of 6% for total revenue and 6% for subscription revenue. At the time, analysts were projecting Q3 revenue of $694.1 million. It is looking for billings of $758-768 million, which would be growth of 3%.

On its Q3 earnings call, CFO Blake Grayson said:

“We expect to see continued pressure [in net dollar retention] in Q4. It's a tough macro environment still where companies continue to scrutinize investments and leading to smaller expansion opportunities for us. It's a bit of a lagging indicator. So the thing that I'm focused on mostly and the company is focused on is what are the efforts we're making to stabilize and improve it over the longer term. And so -- like you said, things like the intelligent agreement management and the new product innovation, including CLM and pricing and packaging enhancements and stronger PLG motions that we're working on in self-serve, which can help us improve those win or renewal wins, if you will, over time is what we're focused on. And as you heard in the prepared remarks, we are seeing some very early signs of potential, I would call it passive optimism, right? Like consumption up across a number of verticals. We saw sticky future adoption improve from last quarter on a year-over-year basis. And that's the percentage of our direct customers using 5 or more kind of incremental features. - that was at 58% in Q3, up from Q2, and it was up about 12 points year-over-year. So they're early signs of potential optimism, but I think it's too early for us to put any type of a target or a specific time line out there. But focusing on those product management efforts and those go-to-market efforts, I think, is how you get excited about the future.”

DOCU’s Q3 helps encapsulate what a private equity firm like Thoma Bravo might find attractive in DOCU. One is that the company generates a ton of cash, and a lot of cash generation gives a company a lot of flexibility and the ability to quickly pay down debt in a leveraged buyout deal. Meanwhile, DOCU is still adding new customers at a pretty nice clip, and still growing at a decent rate. International growth continues to be encouraging.

At the same time, DOCU also has a bunch of areas that need improvement, which is where a firm like Thoma Bravo could step in and help make changes. Dollar net retention has fallen to 100%, so it needs to find a way to reinvigorate rate within its large existing customer base. Billings growth has also slowed, which goes hand in hand of needing to kickstart growth within its existing customer base, as strong growth SaaS companies are generally seeing strong upsell from a land and expand strategy.

Ultimately, DOCU brings with it a large customer base and strong free cash flow, which is a nice starting point when looking to fix a company. DOCU also has nearly 7,000 employees. That could be another area that could be addressed and possibly right-sized.

Valuation

SaaS companies are generally valued based on a sales multiple given their high gross margins and the companies wanting to pump money back into sales and marketing to grow.

On that front, DOCU is valued at an EV/S ratio of about 3.6x based on the FY 25 (ending January) consensus for revenue of $2.91 billion. Based on the FY26 consensus of $3.13 billion, it trades at an EV/S multiple of 3.4x.

Revenue is projected to grow 5.8% in fiscal year 2025 and 7.6% in FY26.

For an EV/EBITDA perspective, it trades at 13.3x the FY24 consensus of $796 million and 11.4x the FY25 consensus of $932.2 million.

On a PE basis, it trades at around 19.5x the FY25 consensus of $2.87 and 17.9x the FY26 consensus of $3.13.

In the past, the company has often traded at over 12x LTM sales. However, revenue growth is slowing from 35-50% a year to expected high-single-digit growth over the next three years.

Given its growth, a fair value multiple is likely 4-5x FY26 revenue. However, the company will likely generate over $750 million in free cash flow over the next year. That put a fair value range on the stock of between $70-85. It also seems like the range where it could work for buyout from PE.

Conclusion

Ultimately, I think DOCU looks like a good take private company by PE. The company generates a lot of cash flow, has a large customer base, and looks a bit bloated. At the same time, it has issues that I think are fixable over time, but that they will not be fixed overnight.

The market tends not to like tech stocks where growth has slowed, so transforming a company like DOUC outside the public sphere can be a bit easier. As such, I think it would make sense for both sides, as PE can get a bargain priced stock and DOCU can enact its turnaround without having to worry about its next quarter.

I continue to rate the stock a “Buy.” My target is $70, with upside to $85 in a buyout scenario.