Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

INmune Bio: Caution Still Warranted But Upgrading To Hold

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
616 Followers

Summary

  • INmune Bio is a biotech company with therapies in development for neurological disorders and cancer.
  • Their most advanced candidate, XPro, is being assessed in neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's disease.
  • The company also has a product called INKmune in development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and potentially castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Transform And Succeed

wildpixel

Top-Line Summary

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) is a developmental biotech straddling two lines of disease with their therapies. Their most advanced candidate is in neurological disorders, and they have a cell therapy in development for cancer. In

This article was written by

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
616 Followers
I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

s
steve1189
Today, 9:39 AM
Comments (1.04K)
I've been long on this stock and will continue to be. But, I've only put in money that I won't be kicking myself over if it's all lost. An expensive lottery ticket.
I was in on the 2000 crash, and those were investments in profitable companies so there's no guarantee w/ any investment..
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About INMB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INMB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INMB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.