Karooooo: Profitable Software Opportunity Based On Cartrack IoT

Another Mountain's Rock Investing
Summary

  • Karooooo is a unique software provider with exposure to emerging markets, offering car tracking software and other services.
  • The company's Cartrack platform has seen strong growth and high customer retention rates.
  • The global expansion of Karooooo presents both risks and opportunities, but the company's financial profile and valuation are favorable.
Driverless car with environment sensors

gremlin

Introduction

Karooooo Ltd (NASDAQ:KARO) is a software provider that is unique both in industry and market focus. The company is a leading provider of car tracking software thanks to the Cartrack platform. With a dual-base of Singapore and South Africa, KARO offers

This article was written by

Another Mountain's Rock Investing
Hello, I am an individual investor with an interest in bringing diversification of viewpoints to stock analysis and investing. This brings to point the Japanese proverb 他山之石 -ta-zan-no-ishi- which translates to "another-mountain's-rock" and denotes the importance of diversifying the sources of your knowledge in order to gain the advantage of multiple perspectives. Further, a rock represents the foundational aspects of the world a mountain supports, signifying the importance of understanding the simple fundamentals in order to succeed. As such, I cover a wide range of assets in order to find the best of every type of investing. Please consider following so we can continue down this path of knowledge together, and hopefully, I am able to provide some novel insights for you with every article. Thanks for reading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in KARO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Growth Stock Prospector profile picture
Growth Stock Prospector
Today, 10:13 AM
Comments (324)
Thanks for the article. A few thoughts.

1. A significant public comparable is MixT Telematics/Powerfleet who just merged.

2. A significant issue with the stock is the simple lack of liquidity. Yahoo Finance lists the average volume as 9,780 shares trading hands per day. That means the average daily dollar value is about $234K. If you are a small RIA or institution managing $50M and you want to put 1% of your assets in KARO that's $500k, or more than 2x the average daily dollar value. This rules out the stock for institutions and precludes the company from doing a buyback.

3. The extent to which the founder Mr. Calisto has involved his kids in the business is concerning. www.thepeakmagazine.com.sg/...
Another Mountain's Rock Investing profile picture
Another Mountain's Rock Investing
Today, 11:13 AM
Comments (5.25K)
@Growth Stock Prospector great insights thanks. As a small individual investor looking to buckle down for some time I think it will be ok to wait for these issues to work their way out. Did not stumble across Mixt during my research, so thanks for pointing out.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

