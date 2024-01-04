Justin Sullivan

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has just perhaps committed the cardinal sin that dividend investors may never forgive. Especially, as the company was so close to achieving a legendary milestone. The struggling drug retail giant has just announced a nearly 50% haircut to its dividend as Seeking Alpha has covered here. Although I don't own a position in this stock, it hurts to see a dividend cut anytime, especially from a company that had a dividend growth streak of 47 years ahead of this cut.

Surprisingly, the stock is trending up pre-market, likely on the back of the double-beat in its Q1. Perhaps the market sees the dividend cut as the removal of a cloud that was hanging over the company and its stock. But were there warning signs that the market and investors missed? Even Seeking Alpha's quant ratings, which has a successful track record of predicting dividend cuts, was apparently caught by surprise here as Walgreens' dividend grades are still impressive.

While some of the reasons I am providing below may seem like Monday-morning-quarterbacking (or hindsight bias for the non-American Football fans), it is still necessary to look back and identify signs that we all could use for the next go around. Let us get into the details.

WBA Dividend Grades (Seekingalpha.com)

Long Term Struggle

WBA stock has struggled, to put it mildly, for a while. The stock is down:

58% in the last 10 years

62% in the last 5 years

31% in the last year

12% in the last 6 months.

Clearly, something had to give in as the constant changes in CEOs was already sending clear signals that the Board was not happy with the direction of the company and its stock.

WBA Chart (Seekingalpha.com)

Dizzying Yield

I am always wary of yields approaching "junk" levels, even if the underlying company appears to be in no danger as a going concern. Exceptions are vehicles like real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and consumer staples with high barriers to entry, like Altria Group, Inc. (MO), which I own. WBA stock's yield almost quadrupled in 4 years, going from 2.50% in 2019 to almost 10% in November 2023. Clearly, the market was sending the signal that the underlying security was worth less and lesser despite rising dividends.

A high yield does not necessarily mean a dividend cut immediately, but it needs to be monitored if it is out of the norm for the stock in question. Altria, on the other hand, has a 5-year low yield of 5.24% and a 5-year high yield of 10.45%, a double, and is usually bought for its high yield, unlike WBA stock. I am by no means indicating that Altria Group is immune to dividend cuts, and I am going to monitor that stock closely for these same signals.

WBA Yield (YCharts.com)

Regime Change

Walgreens appointed a new CEO in October 2023, and he was the founding CEO of Evernorth, which was acquired by The Cigna Group (CI). Founding CEOs are generally ruthless when it comes to ensuring their business is successful. This does not mean non-founding CEOs don't have the best interest of their businesses at heart, but founding-CEOs are likely to have faced existential threats along the way and are likely more accustomed to making hard decisions that the traditionalists may be afraid of making. A dividend cut, especially from a company nearing 50 years of dividend increases, certainly qualifies as a hard but (at least in a CEO's mind) necessary decision.

Fundamental Struggles

With the advent of online drug online pharmacies, especially ones backed by giants who dominate in other realms, it was no secret that physical drug retailers were struggling to stay afloat. To an extent, that was the situation when the third largest standalone pharmacy chain in the country, Rite Aid, had to file bankruptcy. Thousands of drug stores have closed around the country due to the unsustainable environment. Failed merger attempts between peers may also be a telltale sign that we could use in the future to predict dividend cuts.

Cash Burn

Walgreens' decline in cash pile (or lack of it now) is looking scary in hindsight. From $12 billion in 2017 all the way down to just $739 million at the end of the previous quarter. A company has only so many avenues to keep its operations going:

Revenue, which is impacted due to the fundamental struggles explained above

Debt, which is already quite high at $8 billion. Not to mention, the high interest rate environment

Cash, which is dwindling

Cutting down expenses, which Walgreens has been doing through job cuts.

And if the above means don't yield the desired results, then a dividend cut could be the next avenue for any company in this position. With the dividend cut, Walgreens could save about $800 million annually considering its 863 million shares outstanding.

WBA Cash (Macrotrends.net)

Conclusion

Walgreens' dividend cut will certainly shock the dividend community but there are lessons to be learned from any calamity, as long as one comes out of it alive. I sincerely hopes that Walgreens, its investors, and the new CEO are successful after this shock, but let's use the signals above to be more cautious about dividends that may be in danger.

As a favor to the Seeking Alpha community, in the comments section, please drop the names of the companies you believe are likely to cut or eliminate their dividends.